"Imagine losing twice": Valorant community reacts to XSET vs FPX remake at VCT Champions Istanbul

The matchup between FunPlux Phoenix and XSET in the VCT Champions Istanbul has surprisingly given the Valorant community tons of laughable content. XSET's loss against FPX was a somewhat comedic sight to behold after what happened during the match.

XSET became the first team in the Valorant professional scene to lose twice during the same Champions event. The audience witnessed a bizarre Killjoy Sentry Turret bug that has gone viral.

The bug was very much the reason for XSET losing the first time. However, Riot Games handled the situation very well as they hosted a remake for the round. The Valorant community had a lot to say about this surprising glitch that caused the American team a round and resulted in a remake.

Valorant community reacts to unexpected Killjoy turret glitch in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul

On Day 13 of VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul, the matchup between XSET and FunPlus Phoenix gave the viewers some wild content to look at. The matchup was hectic for both teams due to issues caused by the game and the pressure of the event itself.

On the first map of Pearl, XSET managed to defeat FPX with a 13-11 score and moved on to Bind. FunPlus Phoenix claimed the victory for their second map with a 13-10 score against XSET. The final map, Ascent, turned out to be a rollercoaster ride for the teams under the circumstances.

In the final round of the map, a Killjoy Turret started bugging out, which ultimately forced the entire round to be replayed. XSET managed to win the particular round after the remake, but the victory was short-lived as FPX won the match in overtime in a 16-14 fashion.

Here is what VCT viewers had to say about the Killjoy bug, which caused XSET to lose the round, followed by the NA team's defeat twice in the Champions.

Professional Valorant player FNS, who is currently playing for OpTic Gaming, shared how he would feel if he were to be in the shoes of XSET. He mentions how he would complain about it as well if this gamebreaking glitch happened:

Professional player yay from OpTic Gaming also shared his opinion on the matter:

OpTic yay @yayFPS honestly given the recent turret drama. disqualify both XSET and FPX and fly in Sentinels honestly given the recent turret drama. disqualify both XSET and FPX and fly in Sentinels

A viewer named Tassi is addressing this issue as overhyped news as they think XSET gaming is overreacting to the situation:

Tassi @owlette_val @DSajoof they’re acting like the turret turned into Terminator and killed all 3 xset players itself @DSajoof they’re acting like the turret turned into Terminator and killed all 3 xset players itself

A Twitter user with the tag of @choeden11 came up with an explanation for Tassi's tweet explaining how Turret gave false information to XSET during the round:

a @choeden11 @owlette_val @DSajoof i agree but it did give false info that there was someone heaven when there wasnt @owlette_val @DSajoof i agree but it did give false info that there was someone heaven when there wasnt

Another Twitter user named Hiko thinks it was purely XSET's fault as they failed to put the Sentry Turret properly. According to this viewer, XSET is responsible for the loss:

Hiko! 🇹🇷 @Hiko_RL

L if replay. Bad kj turret placement, their fault. @DSajoof Like dephh even sees the turret looking to doors, which is exactly at the turrets max range (it has 180 degree).L if replay. Bad kj turret placement, their fault. @DSajoof Like dephh even sees the turret looking to doors, which is exactly at the turrets max range (it has 180 degree). L if replay. Bad kj turret placement, their fault. https://t.co/nFa6ROBWpc

Despite Riot Games handling the situation with their tweets, users like @usrs12345 are coming off as rude to the team:

u srs @usrs12345 @ethoz @ValorantEsports Cringe NA fanboys. In this situations you take the L, you can't replay everyround because of bugs lmao. Specially the last round @ethoz @ValorantEsports Cringe NA fanboys. In this situations you take the L, you can't replay everyround because of bugs lmao. Specially the last round

Some viewers, like Nighthawk, are just making fun of the situation as it was somewhat comedic in LAN. The viewer jokes about the turret being an MVP (Most Valuable Player) in the game:

Viewer on YouTube comments being sarcastic about the Turret situation in Valorant Champions (Image via YouTube)

A viewer named Jamoose on YouTube did not hold back their emotions before making the statement. They mentioned how XSET is the first team to be sent home from the same Valorant Champions event twice:

Viewer makes fun of XSET with a funny statement (Image via YouTube)

XSET getting sent back from VCT Istanbul is a heartbreaking loss for the team. But a viewer named Bangovic shared his opinion on the matter, saying how the team should not have played the round all over again:

Bangovic @Bangovic1337

So now they argue they lost because of this? Mhh hard one, but I think unreasonable to play that round back. @DSajoof Okay, so the turret is pointing towards heaven, detects Ange1 despite being behind. Dephh assume it got triggered from heaven (where it is pointing at) and checks heaven.So now they argue they lost because of this? Mhh hard one, but I think unreasonable to play that round back. @DSajoof Okay, so the turret is pointing towards heaven, detects Ange1 despite being behind. Dephh assume it got triggered from heaven (where it is pointing at) and checks heaven. So now they argue they lost because of this? Mhh hard one, but I think unreasonable to play that round back.

Mukkiw, a viewer, shared their opinion on Twitter supporting the NA team:

Mukkiw || ⭐VArtist🌱 @m_ukkiw @Bangovic1337 @DSajoof it is pointing towards heaven, but the turret has a 180° vision, it was put in the right direction @Bangovic1337 @DSajoof it is pointing towards heaven, but the turret has a 180° vision, it was put in the right direction

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen