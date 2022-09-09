VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

Sixteen top Valorant rosters from all over the world convened in Istanbul, Turkey, earlier this month to fight for the title of VCT Champions 2022 and a $300,000 prize cheque. After a week of enthralling Group Stage matchups, eight of the best teams in the tournament have qualified for the playoffs.
VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul is the conclusion to Riot Games' annual Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) tournament circuit. It features the most competent teams from various parts of the world.
The tournament, which kicked off on August 31, 2022, started with 16 teams competing in the GSL-style Group Stage. Now that the top eight teams have been decided, a double-elimination playoff bracket will determine the team that will ultimately lift the 2022 VCT Champions trophy.
Everything to know about VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs
A total of eight teams qualified for the VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul Playoffs based on their performances in the tournament's double-elimination Group Stage. Here are all eight teams that qualified for the playoffs:
- Leviatán (2-0)
- OpTic Gaming (2-0)
- XSET (2-0)
- DRX (2-0)
- LOUD (2-1)
- FunPlus Phoenix (2-1)
- Fnatic (2-1)
- Team Liquid (2-1)
Leviatán, OpTic Gaming, XSET, and DRX qualified for the playoffs after completing a flawless 2-0 run against opponents in their respective groups. Meanwhile, LOUD, FPX, Fnatic, and Team Liquid qualified through the deciders, maintaining a match record of 2-1.
Schedule
Friday, September 9
- Leviatán vs LOUD: Upper Quarterfinals - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- DRX vs FunPlus Phoenix: Upper Quarterfinals - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Saturday, September 10
- OpTic Gaming vs Team Liquid: Upper Quarterfinals - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- XSET vs Fnatic: Upper Quarterfinals - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Sunday, September 11
- Lower Round 1 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Lower Round 1 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Monday, September 12
- Upper Semifinals - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Upper Semifinals - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Tuesday, September 13
- Lower Round 2 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Lower Round 2 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Wednesday, September 14 & Thursday, September 15
- Dark day (No matches)
Friday, September 16
- Upper Final - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Lower Semifinal - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Saturday, September 17
- Lower Finals - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
Sunday, September 18
- Grand Finals - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
Where to watch
Fans of Valorant esports can catch the VCT Champions 2022 live on the game's official channels on YouTube and Twitch. Viewers also have the option of tuning in to the various watch parties held by streamers and players from all over the world.
By investing their time into watching VCT Champions 2022, viewers can also redeem a few Twitch drops that can guarantee them in-game items.