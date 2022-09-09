VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

Sixteen top Valorant rosters from all over the world convened in Istanbul, Turkey, earlier this month to fight for the title of VCT Champions 2022 and a $300,000 prize cheque. After a week of enthralling Group Stage matchups, eight of the best teams in the tournament have qualified for the playoffs.

VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul is the conclusion to Riot Games' annual Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) tournament circuit. It features the most competent teams from various parts of the world.

The tournament, which kicked off on August 31, 2022, started with 16 teams competing in the GSL-style Group Stage. Now that the top eight teams have been decided, a double-elimination playoff bracket will determine the team that will ultimately lift the 2022 VCT Champions trophy.

Everything to know about VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs

A total of eight teams qualified for the VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul Playoffs based on their performances in the tournament's double-elimination Group Stage. Here are all eight teams that qualified for the playoffs:

Leviatán (2-0)

OpTic Gaming (2-0)

XSET (2-0)

DRX (2-0)

LOUD (2-1)

FunPlus Phoenix (2-1)

Fnatic (2-1)

Team Liquid (2-1)

Leviatán, OpTic Gaming, XSET, and DRX qualified for the playoffs after completing a flawless 2-0 run against opponents in their respective groups. Meanwhile, LOUD, FPX, Fnatic, and Team Liquid qualified through the deciders, maintaining a match record of 2-1.

Schedule

Friday, September 9

Leviatán vs LOUD: Upper Quarterfinals - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

DRX vs FunPlus Phoenix: Upper Quarterfinals - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Saturday, September 10

OpTic Gaming vs Team Liquid: Upper Quarterfinals - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

XSET vs Fnatic: Upper Quarterfinals - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Sunday, September 11

Lower Round 1 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Lower Round 1 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Monday, September 12

Upper Semifinals - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Upper Semifinals - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Tuesday, September 13

Lower Round 2 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Lower Round 2 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Wednesday, September 14 & Thursday, September 15

Dark day (No matches)

Friday, September 16

Upper Final - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Lower Semifinal - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Saturday, September 17

Lower Finals - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Sunday, September 18

Grand Finals - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Where to watch

Fans of Valorant esports can catch the VCT Champions 2022 live on the game's official channels on YouTube and Twitch. Viewers also have the option of tuning in to the various watch parties held by streamers and players from all over the world.

By investing their time into watching VCT Champions 2022, viewers can also redeem a few Twitch drops that can guarantee them in-game items.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh