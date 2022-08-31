5 teams with most international LAN appearances ahead of VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul

The third and last major Valorant event of the year is ready to kick off on August 31, 2022. VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul will feature 16 top-tier teams from various regions. These teams will compete against each other to take the title of Valorant World Champion.

Naturally, the tournament will be a relatively easy ride for teams who have had the opportunity to present themselves on the international stage before. At Valorant Champions 2022, participants will include top dogs with multiple LAN experiences and underdogs barely making it for the first time.

Facing teams well accustomed to the international arena is a tough job. Experience is an ally for teams who have repeatedly been on the LAN stage.

These teams should be well-prepared for VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul, given their routine appearance in the competition

A few teams participating in Valorant Champions Istanbul have been on the VCT international stage more than once but have failed to claim the title of the best team in the world. Istanbul could provide a golden opportunity for these teams to prove themselves in front of a live audience.

1) OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming has already taken the trophy for Reykjavik 2021. Istanbul will be their fifth LAN event considering they have been to Berlin twice and were also the top contenders in Copenhagen.

This makes OpTic Gaming one of the most LAN-experienced squads in VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul. The roster has seen quite a bit of international play, which adds to their advantage when playing against teams like XSET and Edward Gaming.

2) KRÜ Esports

KRÜ Esports is probably the only roster that has been to international LAN five times before VCT Istanbul. The squad has quite a bit of experience taking down a few underdogs. However, they have not won a single international VCT event.

KRÜ Esports has probably prepared well to take on the participants in Istanbul. KRÜ is often criticized for its team compositions. With that being said, their aggressive playstyle could aid in their victory.

3) XERXIA

XERXIA will be entering the international VCT stage for the fifth time with Istanbul. They failed to get out of the Group Stage in Copenhagen as they lost 1:2 against Northeption. During VCT Masters: Reykjavik, they failed to win the decider match against OpTic Gaming.

Similar to KRÜ, XERXIA also suffers from poop team compositions. The squad has upset potential, but they have been seen to choke on many occasions. Their aggression is mostly what holds them back from a proper victory.

4) FNATIC

FNATIC has been on the VCT international stage four times before Istanbul. They lost against FunPlus Phoenix in the Masters: Copenhagen Playoffs. They have also been phenomenal contenders in Reykjavik.

FNATIC's experience in the LAN stages has brought them a long way. They have the potential to win it all. One of their star players, Alfajer, is a Turkish Duelist. Istanbul will serve him as a home crowd and will be a huge boost in confidence.

5) DRX

DRX has attended four international LAN events before Istanbul. They were a phenomenal squad participating in Copenhagen. They finished fifth in Copenhagen with 300 points after losing 0:2 against FunPlus Phoenix in the Playoffs.

The South Korean team is praised for the unique plays they provide to the audience. Their performances against teams like FunPlus Phoenix and Northeption have been remarkable during the Copenhagen Group Stages. Judging from their past performances, it can be said that DRX has enough potential to compete against top dogs in Istanbul.

