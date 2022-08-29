VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group A: Overview, head-to-head, predictions, and more

VCT 2022 is just around the corner, and this time, the biggest Valorant event of 2022 will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, in front of a live audience. Starting on August 31 and ending on September 18, fans can't wait to see their favorite teams battle it out for the Champions trophy.

In the previous year’s VCT, the winning team, Acend, took home $1,000,000. Although we haven’t received any information about the prize pool this year, the teams should expect a similar amount.

Sixteen teams from around the world will compete in the VCT Champions 2022 in Istanbul to claim the title of the best Valorant team in the world. With the opening brackets announced by Riot Games, we have some pretty exciting team lineups coming early into the tournament.

Everything fans need to know about Group A in Valorant Champions Istanbul 2022 (VCT 2022)

Overview:

Group A of the VCT 2022 consists of some of the most well-known teams in the game. The group includes team Paper Rex from the APAC region, EDward Gaming from the East Asia region, Leviatán from the LATAM region, and Team Liquid from the EMEA region.

Fans have seen some of the best performances from Paper Rex and Team Liquid. As two of the major contenders for this year’s trophy, both teams are likely to move onto the playoffs.

After winning VCT 2022: APAC Stage 2 Challengers flawlessly against XERXIA, Paper Rex is not a team to be underestimated. Being one of the best teams in their region, Paper Rex has proven time after time not to be messed with.

Team Liquid has been struggling this year, but with the plays they have been delivering recently, the team seems ready to squash their opponents and bring home the title.

Edward Gaming @EDG_Edward



#EDGWIN The knights of EDG.VALORANT have previously arrived in Turkey and are currently preparing for the opening match of #VALORANTChampions . Good luck and have fun! The knights of EDG.VALORANT have previously arrived in Turkey and are currently preparing for the opening match of #VALORANTChampions. Good luck and have fun!#EDGWIN https://t.co/NTciRNAhRA

EDward Gaming and team Leviatán are the underdogs in this group. Despite this, fans have observed exceptional plays from them previously, and being in the Top 16 Valorant teams speaks for itself.

After winning VCT 2022: LATAM Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs against KRU, team Leviatán has made its name on the scene and is all set for this year’s Champions Tour.

EDward Gaming’s recent LCQ performance also had fans on the edge of their seats. Their performance as a team is what sets them apart from other teams in their region.

Head-to-head results:

The match between Paper Rex and EDward Gaming will be one of the most exciting watches. Both the teams have never played against each other. However, EDward Gaming’s recent LCQ performance proves that they won’t let Paper Rex have it easy.

Team Liquid vs. Leviatán will also be a first. Neither of the teams has fought each other before. Being from different regions, fans can almost certainly see plays that both the teams aren’t accustomed to and a very even match.

Predictions:

Team Predicted winner Paper Rex vs. EDward Gaming Paper Rex Leviatán vs. Team Liquid Team Liquid Paper Rex vs. Team Liquid Paper Rex EDward Gaming vs. Leviatán EDward Gaming EDward Gaming vs. Team Liquid Team Liquid Leviatán vs. Paper Rex Leviatán

When and where to watch:

Here is the schedule for the upcoming matches:

Paper Rex vs. EDward Gaming: Match A1 - Wednesday, August 31 - 7 am PDT / 4 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Leviatan vs. Team Liquid: Match A2 - Wednesday, August 31 - 10 am PDT / 7 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Winner of (A1 vs. A2): Match A3 - Thursday, September 1 - 11 am PDT / 8 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST

Loser of (A1 vs. A2): Match A4 - Sunday, September 4 - 8 am PDT / 5 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST

TBD: Decider (A) - Wednesday, September 7 - 10 am PDT / 7 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Fans can watch their favorite teams fight it out live on YouTube and Twitch through Valorant’s official handles. All the matches will be conducted in a series of best-of-threes, with the exception of the Lower Finals and Grand Finals, which will be best-of-fives.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi