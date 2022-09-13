XSET vs FunPlus Phoenix : VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

On the fourteenth day of the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul, viewers will see XSET take on FunPlus Phoenix once again. This is the third and final major LAN event Riot games is hosting for Valorant this year.

Teams from various regions around the world are competing for the Valorant World Champions title. The tournament will come to an end on September 18.

XSET vs FunPlus Phoenix: Which team will be victorious in the Lower Round 2 of VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul?

FunPlus Phoenix is a professional Valorant team that represents the European region. They have proven themselves to be an extremely powerful team during VCT Copenhagen.

They even had a strong start stepping up in Istanbul against KRU Esports and managed to defeat them twice during the VCT event.

XSET is also a renowned team representing the NA region in the Valorant professional scene.

Much like FunPlux Phoenix, XSET also had a strong start in Istanbul when they played against XERXIA Esports. The NA team's win-to-loss ratio has been positive in the tournament so far. Although they may not have had a great journey to Copenhagen, they are certainly looking strong in Istanbul.

Predictions

Predicting the winner between two strong teams is always a difficult task. With that being said, the stats and match progress of the two teams can often bring some clarity.

FunPlus Phoenix won VCT Masters Copenhagen 2022. Due to the pandemic, two of their players failed to receive their visas and arrived late. Despite facing so many challenges, FunPlus Phoenix still managed to win the tournament. In the final matchup, they defeated Paper Rex with a 3:2 score in a best-of-five series.

Even in Istanbul, FPX is looking pretty strong with wins against KRU Esports and Leviatan.

XSET failed to live up to expectations during Copenhagen. They could not even secure any of the top four positions in the tournament and ended the event with only 250 Circuit Points. However, they still managed to reserve a slot in Istanbul.

The American team's footing has been strong in VCT Istanbul so far. They have managed to win three matches in a row, and they have already defeated FunPlus Phoenix once. They have defeated XERXIA and Fnatic as well, with only one loss against OpTic Gaming.

Judging from the recent results, XSET will be a strong contender in Istanbul. While FunPlus Phoenix has more wins and is more experienced in a LAN setting, XSET can very well win tonight's matchup, since they have already defeated the team once.

Head-to-head

According to vlr.gg, FunPlus Phoenix has faced XSET once in the VCT: Champions 2022, Winner's bracket (C) in Istanbul. XSET took the win against the European team. Viewers can expect an intense battle between the two teams this time around.

Recent results

FunPlus Phoenix has lost two matches in Istanbul so far. One of the losses was against XSET, and the other was against DRX.

XSET, on the other hand, maintained a good streak until they were defeated by OpTic Gaming in a recent matchup.

Recent results for XSET and FunPlus Phoenix in Istanbul (Image via vlr.gg)

Potential lineups

XSET

Rory "dephh" Jackson

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Jordan "AYRIN" He

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

FunPlus Phoenix

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Emir "rhyme" Muminovic

Where to watch

Viewers can watch the matchup between XSET and FunPlus Phoenix on the Valorant Champions Tour's official handles on YouTube and Twitch. Viewers can also tune in to their favorite streamer's watch party.

Fans can watch the matchup live on September 13, 2022, at 10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST.

