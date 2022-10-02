Valorant patch 5.07: Release time for all regions, all expected changes, and more

Valorant will soon receive patch 5.07 hosting a bunch of eventful features. The upcoming patch is expected to include considerable changes to the game's meta involving agents and maps, alongside some inevitable bug fixes and UI improvements. Riot Games is possibly gearing up to release the update in a couple of days, as the usual trend dictates.

Everything you need to know about Valorant's patch 5.07

PBE 5.07 initially commenced on September 23 and ended on September 25. The patch notes listed some influential changes to four Agents, as well as a bunch of progression updates and bug fixes. However, a bug showed up last week that reportedly caused Riot to re-run the PBE in Valorant.

The second phase of PBE 5.07 will end on October 3 at 11 a.m. PDT, as announced by Riot. Despite the change in the usual plan, patch 5.07 is expected to drop on time.

Expected release date and time

Valorant's patch 5.07 is expected to drop on October 4 for North America and Europe and on October 5 for Asia-Pacific after a downtime that Riot is yet to announce. The usual downtime for mid-Act patches is about a couple of hours, but it depends on the update size.

The expected downtimes for all regions are as follows:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 4/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT.

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 4/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT.

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 4/10/2022 at 20:00 PDT.

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 4/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT.

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 4/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT.

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 4/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT.

Players will be able to download the patch and play Valorant once the pre-update maintenance session ends.

All expected Agent changes incoming with patch 5.07

Riot Games reportedly noticed a slight shift from their intentions for certain Agents and their playstyles in Valorant. KAY/O and Skye have been way more powerful in one versus one situations than Duelists like Reyna and Yoru, owing to their flashing abilities.

Duelists in Valorant are supposed to be more effective in close combat and independent executions than Initiators, whose primary task is to gather intel and play with the team. The developers intend to mend the aforementioned disbalance in Valorant with patch 5.07.

Here are all the upcoming Agent changes in patch 5.07:

Skye

Guiding Light (E)

Flashbang scaling paradigm changed

The max flash duration of Skye's Guiding Light now scales from 1.25s to 2.25s over a .75s charge up after being cast

Guiding Light can no longer be shot and destroyed

New VFX, UI, and sounds added to communicate new gameplay intent

[Not in PBE] Unequip Delay out of Guiding Light increased .75s >>> .85s

KAY/O

FLASH/DRIVE (Q)

Underhand (right-click) flashbang max duration decreased 2s>>>1.25s

Overhand (left-click) flashbang max duration increased 2s>>>2.25s

[Not in PBE] Unequip Delay out of both flashes decreased .6s >>> .85s

Reyna

Leer (C)

Wind-up of nearsight effect increased .6s >>> .4s

Range Restriction on Leer removed

Nearsight unequip delay decreased: .7 >>> .5

Nearsight unequip delay set to “Instant”

Duration decreased 2.6s >>> 2.0s

Yoru

Blindside (Q)

Duration increased 1.5s >>>1.75s

Flash Visual Updates

3P visuals for flashed enemies and allies now render behind the player’s head the moment that the flash starts to fade. This should give a clearer indication if players are full flashed or if the flash has started to fade.

1P visuals, when fully flashed, now shrink overtime to give a better indication of when the full flash will end and the flash fading out will begin.

Increased the window for awarding assists on flashes, nearsights, and concusses from 1>>> 3 seconds after the debuff starts to fade.

All expected UI features coming with patch 5.07

The upcoming patch will add some much-needed features to Valorant's weapon skin inventory system. Users will be able to filter the weapon collection based on tiers, owned status, and favorites. They will also be able to mark skins as favorites.

In addition, players will be able to enable a 'random favorite' feature that will assign an owned favorite skin and variant randomly every time they enter a match.

Fracture changes (Not mentioned in PBE patch notes)

Fracture, the seventh map to be launched in Valorant, received a ton of tweaks. The changes are being tested in PBE 5.07. As the design team announced earlier, changes were made keeping in mind the neutral space between attackers and defenders on the map. Fracture will promote a better balance in gameplay between attacker and defender sides from now on.

Incoming bug fixes

Valorant will also receive some bug fixes, as mentioned for PBE 5.07:

Fixed issue where KAY/O’s NULL/CMD disabled Killjoy’s Turret if the turret is hit by a pulse, but Killjoy is not.

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Turret fires straight forward after firing at an enemy and then losing sight of them.

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Turret would fire with no target when coming online if it was disabled while firing at a target.

Fixed a bug where Phoenix would not automatically re-equip a weapon at the end of Run It Back.

Fixed Breach’s Rolling Thunder showing dead enemies hit in the combat report.

Fixed issue where if a player was deafened by multiple sources when the first deafen ended, it removed the deafening effect completely.

Reduced the size of the hologram on the body marker that shows up when dead bodies are turned off.

