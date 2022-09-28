5 CS:GO callouts every Valorant player should know

Riot Games' Valorant features many inspired bits from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the popular FPS title from Valve, revolutionizing the genre. Much of the CS:GO player base migrated to Valorant after its release, bringing the common in-game linguistics.

Communication is one of the keys to dominating multiplayer FPS games. One must understand the basic callouts that most players use to perfect this aspect.

Some players use popular CS:GO callouts in Valorant due to their similarity in basic mechanics. This may confuse a beginner with no background in Counter Strike or five-versus-five FPS games.

Communication 101: Here are five CS:GO callouts every Valorant player should know for a seamless win

1) CT Spawn (or T Spawn)

One of the most confusing sets of terms for a beginner is CT and T callouts. CT stands for counter-terrorist in CS:GO. In Valorant, CT's meaning converts to defenders, who have the same duty as counter-terrorists in CS:GO. Similarly, T stands for terrorists in CS:GO and converts to attackers in Riot's tactical shooter.

As one can decipher, CT spawn implies the defender-side spawn and T spawn implies the attacker-side spawn in Valorant. One may use these callouts to denote an enemy's position near attacker-side spawn or defender-side spawn.

2) Ninja

Players may use the term 'ninja' in certain situations. One may ask a defender to 'ninja defuse' a spike, which implies defusing the spike sneakily without letting the attackers realize.

A lurker can also be called 'ninja,' an act of tackling enemies without giving them a cue. However, the term is mainly associated with players defusing the spike without killing all the attackers.

3) Default (and Safe)

Sometimes, one may ask you to 'plant default' or 'plant safe.' Default plant positions on sites are where most players prefer to plant the spike. However, a safe position is where an enemy usually doesn't expect you to plant.

For example, the default plant position in Breeze's A-Site would be in front of the first pyramid. The corresponding safe plant for the same iHoweverhe small cubby on the right side of the first pyramid. Every map has default and safe plant positions.

Players who know lineups for their Agent's molly may ask you to plant default or someplace else to cater to their strategies. It's usually easier to play retakes with the spike on default. Players may sometimes ask you to plant 'open,' a position visible from Operator-friendly locations like Long/Main.

4) Heaven (and Hell)

Another popular set of callouts in Riot's FPS title descended from CS:GO is 'heaven' and its opposite, 'hell.' Heaven is a position situated at a vantage height overlooking the plant site, and hell is the position right under it.

A recognizable example of heaven-hell combos is the A-Site Rafters and the large cubby-like area below it on Ascent. Another similar example would be Haven's A Tower and the rectangular cubby below it. Attackers usually take cover in hell positions in post-plant situations. The heaven position is best for players who like to yield sniper rifles like the Marshal or the Operator.

5) AWP (OP)

Every Valorant player recognizes the potent and pricey sniper rifle of the name Operator in the game. One may not know how similar it is to the AWP in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. However, there are significant differences between the playstyles that these weapons promote.

Players from the CS:GO background often refer to the Operator as AWP. Luckily, the short for Operator in Valorant's common dictionary is OP, which sounds similar to AWP.

