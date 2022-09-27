Valorant Kay/O guide: Best Nade lineups in Ascent

Valorant has become one of the most played games and a big Esports title. The unique ability-based element of Riot’s famous title blew a fresh concept through the First-Person Shooter community.

Kay/O is an Initiator Agent in Valorant. His abilities are most effective in disabling, disorienting, and forcing enemies out of their corners. Kay/O has a high damage output grenade ability that can be thrown from afar. Deployable abilities like such are immediately tried with different lineups.

Ascent is a classic Valorant map with multiple openings and short walls. This enables the possibility of using lineups for various scenarios. This article will take a look at some of the best Kay/O lineups for Valorant’s Ascent.

It is important to note that the following lineups are performed in LOW graphics settings.

Graphics Settings (Image via Valorant)

Valorant Kay/O’s most effective nade lineups in Ascent

1) A-Wine to A-Site Default Plant

A-Wine (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself in A-Wine and tuck inside the shown corner.

A-Wine (Image via Riot Games)

Position the ultimate ability icon on the Heads-Up Display (HUD) (shown in the circle) just above the light bulb and perform a simple left-click throw.

A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

The nade goes over the A-Main wall and lands in the A-Site Default Plant position. This lineup is a great way to deny defenders from defusing the spike to secure rounds while staying close to the bomb site.

2) A-Lobby to A-Site Default Plant

A-Lobby (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself in A-Lobby and tuck between the Radianite Crates and the wall.

A-Lobby (Image via Riot Games)

Place the mouse indicator icons on the wall ledge (shown in the circle) and perform a simple left-click throw.

A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

The nade similarly goes over the A-Main wall and lands directly on the A-Site Default Plant position. This lineup is primarily utilized on the attacker side in post-plant scenarios but can also be used by flanking defenders to delay the spike plant.

3) A-Heaven to A-Site Default Plant

A-Heaven (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself in A-Heaven and tuck inside the shown corner.

A-Heaven (Image via Riot Games)

Position the Zero/Point ability icon on the HUD (shown in a circle) exactly below the roof bar and perform a simple left-click throw.

A-Site (Image via Riot Games)

The nade bounces off the generator and falls directly onto the A-Site Default Plant position. This lineup is primarily used by the defender side to delay the spike plant.

4) B-Lobby to B-Site Default Plant

B-Lobby (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself in B-Lobby and tuck between the stall and the guard wall.

B-Lobby (Image via Riot Games)

Place the crosshair (shown in a circle) on the distant tip in the sky and perform a simple left-click throw.

B-Site (Image via Valorant)

The nade will fly over the side of the B-Main and cross the wall to land directly on the B-Site Default Plant position. This is one of the most effective post-plant lineups for the attacker side as players can hold a safe position outside and delay the spike defuse.

5) Defender Side Spawn B to B-Site Default Plant

Defender Side Spawn (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself in Defender Side Spawn towards B and stand directly in front of the shown wall edge and hug the wall.

Defender Side Spawn (Image via Riot Games)

Position the mouse indicator icon (shown in the circle) and perform a simple left-click throw.

B-Site (Image via Valorant)

The nade will go over the B-Site and land directly on the B-Site Default Plant position.

