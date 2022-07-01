CS: GO nominated for Esports Game of the Year at The Esports Awards 2022

One of the most prestigious accolades in the esports industry, The Esports Awards, has named CS: GO among its final nominees for the Esports Game of the Year category.

Since its arrival in 2012, CS: GO has been through several ups and downs, with various controversies and mishaps throughout the years hindering its progress. A nomination in this category assures the game's enthusiasts that the game is still in contention for the title of the world's best esports game.

All finalists in the Entertainment Category of The Esports Awards were revealed earlier today, with popular names like Valorant, Dr. Disrespect, and FaZe Clan being shortlisted in various categories.

As of the time of writing, voting has commenced for the Entertainment Category at esportsawards.com. Winners will be announced at the live ceremony at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 13, 2022.

CS: GO nominated for Esports Game of the Year, alongside Valorant, Fornite, League of Legends and more

The Esports Awards is back in the limelight to celebrate the achievements of teams and individuals from all over the world in various esports.

For the 2022 edition of The Esports Awards, Counter Strike: Global Offensive will be accompanied by eight other esteemed esports titles, as they compete for the title of Esports Game of the Year 2022.

CS: GO is one of the oldest active multiplayer FPS titles in the world, averaging over half a million players each month. In its tenth year of existence, Valve's tactical shooter continues to maintain its thriving esports ecosystem, with several S-tier tournaments highlighting the calendar each season.

Esports Awards @esportsawards Join us as we reveal the 2022 Esports Awards Entertainment Finalists twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Join us as we reveal the 2022 Esports Awards Entertainment Finalists twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

In the final list of nominees for the Esports Game of the Year award, Counter Strike: Global Offensive will be joined by a few other popular multiplayer titles. Listed below are the other finalists for the award:

League of Legends

VALORANT

Rocket League

Dota 2

Free Fire

Apex Legends

Rainbow Six Siege

Fortnite

The Esports Awards 2022 will be the seventh iteration of the event. In each of its past editions, CS: GO has emerged as a nominee in the the Esports Game of the Year category, claiming the title in 2016 and 2017.

However, the last four years have witnessed Overwatch, League of Legends and Valorant snatch the throne away from the world's favorite Counter Strike title.

After the success of PGL Major Stockholm 2021 and PGL Major Antwerp 2022, CS: GO appears to be in strong contention for the title of the best esports game at The Esports Awards 2022.

Finalists for the Industry Categories, Creative & Collegiate Categories, Pro & On-air Categories, and the winners of Lifetime Achievement in Esports Class of 2022 will be revealed at a later date.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far