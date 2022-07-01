League of Legends nominated for Esports Game of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

Riot Games' League of Legends has been shortlisted as finalists at the Esports Awards 2022 under the "Esports Game of the Year" category, which is in association with the Truman Factory.

The complete list of this year's nominees is now available for the Esports Awards 2022 on their official website. Voting for the finals of this year's competition, which will be held on December 13, is already open. It is one of the most prestigious nights in the esports calendar.

Michael Ashford, CEO of the Esports Awards, said:

“We are really excited to unveil the first set of finalists for this year’s awards which is set to be our most prestigious event to date. It’s such an honor to be able to provide a platform for the hardworking individuals, brands and companies in esports to get the recognition that they deserve. We look forward to hosting all our finalists in Las Vegas in December for the ultimate celebration.”

Other games named alongside League of Legends in the Esports Game of the Year category include Valorant, CS:GO, Rocket League, Dota 2, Free Fire, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and Fortnite.

Last year, the award was won by Valorant, receiving the highest number of votes ahead of Dota 2 and League of Legends. Riot Games' MOBA will have the chance to make it to the top of the Esports Awards list once again after 2020.

However, with the entry of widely popular games like Fortnite and Apex Legends into the final pool, the competition for the crown will be even more challenging for League of Legends this year.

League of Legends (LoL), sometimes known as League, happens to be one of the most popular esports titles in the world. Defense of the Ancients, a Warcraft III custom map, served as inspiration for Riot's 2009 release of the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game.

As of 2022, LoL has over 180 million active monthly players, making it one of the most well-known gaming brands. For the past 11 years, LoL has maintained its position at the pinnacle of the video game community through consistent updates and new releases of events, tournaments, and champions.

It will be challenging to compete in the Esports Game of the Year category this year. Fortnite, Apex Legends, Valorant, and Dota 2 have expanded their player bases in 2022, especially in Asia. Thus, it will be a tough competition for LoL to win the category.

Also, as 25% of the final public votes are taken into account throughout the selection process, the fight for the pole position shall be tough.

