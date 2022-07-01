India’s S8ul Esports nominated for Content Group of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

The Esports Awards 2022 on Friday revealed the nominees in several categories. India's fan favorite organization, S8UL Esports has been nominated for the Content Group of the Year 2022.

A total of 10 Esports organizations have been nominated in this category. 100 Thieves and Faze Clan, some of the most popular esports organizations in the world, were named in the list.

Esports Awards 2022: Content Group of the Year

The nominees for the Content Group of the Year award are listed below:

S8ul Esports 100 Thieves FaZe Clan LOUD One True King G4TV Tribo Gaules OfflineTV Full Squad Gaming Team Summertime

S8UL Esports is home to a number of well-known content creators, including Payal Gaming, Krutiya, Kaashvi, and Mili Kya Mili. It was set up in 2020 as a partnership between Soul Esports and 8Bit.

One of the co-founders of the organization and former PUBG Mobile esports player, Naman 'Mortal' Sandeep Mathur has been nominated multiple times at the Esports Awards.

He has been nominated in the Esports Personality of the Year at the Esports Awards 2022. In both 2020 and 2021, he claimed the second spot in the Streamer of the Year category.

Animesh “Thug” Agarwal, one of the co-founders, recently spoke to Sportskeeda in an interview:

"Gaming & esports was already big in western countries. As someone who used to play games a lot as a child, I was exposed to this world by chance and I followed streamers who became my idol."

Soul Esports was recently crowned champion of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1, the biggest BGMI tournament in the country. The team will also be representing India at the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational, a $3 million tournament in Saudi Arabia.

LOUD, a Brazilian organization, has also created a large fanbase in a very short time. They have several esports teams in multiple games, including Free Fire, Valorant, and League of Legends.

One True King, commonly known as OTK, is based in Austin, Texas and was created on October 11, 2020 by content creators Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand, Rich Campbell and Tips Out.

OfflineTV, another popular organization based in Los Angeles, was created by Pokimane, Christopher Chan, and William Scarra in 2017. Pokimane, one of the most famous female streamers in the world, has also been nominated for the Streamer of the Year award this year.

