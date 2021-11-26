India gaming star Mortal finishes 2nd in Streamer of the Year category at Esports Awards 2021

The 2021 Esports Awards recently concluded, and numerous talents from the esports, gaming, and streaming industry were felicitated in various categories at the offline event, held in Arlington, Texas, USA.

India's most well-known gaming streamer, Mortal, came second behind Spanish YouTuber Ibai in the Streamer of the Year category.

Today the Esports Awards revealed the podium finishers in one of the most talked-about categories, "The Streamer of the Year". Naman "Mortal" Mathur, the Indian gaming star and arguably one of the best-known faces in the Indian gaming scene, finished second in the category for the second straight year.

MortaL in 2020 had also finished second in the "Streamer of the Year" category. Alongside this, Mortal was also nominated in the Esports Player of the Year category for 2020, where he had finished third.

Ibai, the Spanish YouTuber, variety streamer, and esports caster, earlier bagged the title for the second year straight. Ibai's back-to-back wins in this category show his impact on the gaming and streaming community, and his popularity among his fans.

Ibai @IbaiLlanos He ganado el premio al mejor streamer del año en 2021. Segundo año consecutivo que lo ganamos.



Mil gracias a todos por el aguante y el apoyo. De corazón, gracias a todos los que disfrutáis con lo que hacemos.



❤️❤️❤️❤️ He ganado el premio al mejor streamer del año en 2021. Segundo año consecutivo que lo ganamos. Mil gracias a todos por el aguante y el apoyo. De corazón, gracias a todos los que disfrutáis con lo que hacemos. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/hln1ZsvI4t

Another Spanish streamer and content creator, Grefg, aka David Cánovas Martínez, secured the third spot in the category. TheGrefg was nominated for the first time in the category, and finishing third would mean a great deal to him.

Earlier, Mortal, after not finishing at the top in the "Streamer of the Year" category, put out a heartfelt tweet stating that even though he was not able to win the award, he was happy to have his fans in his life, with whom he gets to share these precious moments. Mortal also expressed his will to move forward in the hope that someday he would reach the top.

MortaL @Mortal04907880



Im just glad to share these moments with all of you. No matter what, we keep going on.

One day we will reach there too ❤️

army #ESPORTSAWARDS #mortal We couldn’t win the Streamer of the year award but im so happy to have you guys in my life 🥳Im just glad to share these moments with all of you. No matter what, we keep going on.One day we will reach there too ❤️ #mortal army #igc We couldn’t win the Streamer of the year award but im so happy to have you guys in my life 🥳Im just glad to share these moments with all of you. No matter what, we keep going on. One day we will reach there too ❤️#mortalarmy #igc #ESPORTSAWARDS #mortal

Even after the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, Mortal and many other streamers' primary game of choice, Mortal did not lose hope. In 2021 he diversified his content and played many other games such as Fall Guys, Among Us, and Valorant, to name a few. Although his viewership dropped quite a bit, his loyal fanbase stuck by his side in testing times.

Alongside Mortal, Ibai, and TheGrefg, the following top streamers were also nominated:

Shroud

Summit1g

Valkyrae

xQc

Ludwig

Courage

Dr DisRespect

LOUD Coringa

