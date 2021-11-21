Esports Awards 2021 Finals: List of winners across categories

The Esports Awards 2021 Finals took place took place today, and it crowned the best of the best in the esports industry.
First organized back in 2016, the Esports Awards is considered to be one of the most prestigious achievements in the world of professional esports. The awards ceremony applauds the tremendous ingenuity and innovation exhibited throughout the year by players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events and personalities within the scene.
The Esports Awards 2021 Finals took place in Arlington, Texas on 20 November 2021, and crowned the best achievements, from Esports Game of the Year to Mobile Game of the Year. Here is a look at the winners of each category.
The winners in all categories at the Esports Awards 2021 Finals
One of the most prestigious awards at the Esports Awards is that of Lifetime Achievement. The title is given to the most honorable of personalities for their unbridled contribution to the world of esports.
The Lifetime Achievement Class of 2021 are,
- Dave “Walshy” Walsh
- Justin Wong
- Michal “Carmac” Bilcharz
- Amber Dalton
- Amy Brady
- Stephanie “Missharvey” Harvey
- Adam Apicella
With that said, here's a look at all of the winners across all categories of the Esports Awards 2021 Finals.
- Esports Analyst of the Year - Caedrel
- Esports Colour Caster of the Year - Spunj
- Esports Host of the Year - Sjokz
- Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year - Miles Ross
- Esports Collegiate Program of the Year - Maryville University
- Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year - Dr. Chris "Doc" Haskell
- Esports Coach of the Year - Moon
- Esports Controller Rookie of the Year - Monkey Moon
- Esports Controller Player of the Year - Simp
- Esports Team of the Year - Atlanta faZe (Call of Duty League)
- Esports Mobile Player of the Year - Paraboy
- Esports PC Rookie of the Year - B1T
- Esports PC Player of the Year - S1mple
- Esports Organisation of the Year - 100 Thieves
- Streamer of the Year - Ibai
- Esports Personality of the Year - Nobru
- Esports Apparel of the Year - 100 Thieves
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year - Free Fire
- Esports Content Creator of the Year - Ashey Kang
- Esports Content Series of the Year - Metagame
- Esports Broadcast Production Team of the Year - Riot Games
- Esports Commercial Partner of the Year - Intel
- Esports Coverage Platform of the Year - Teo
- Panel’s Choice Award - Fizzi
- Esports Game of the Year - Valorant
- Esports Hardware Provider of the Year - Corsair
- Esports Journalist of the Year - Kevin Hitt
- Esports Publisher of the Year - Riot Games
- Esports Supporting Service of the Year - Discord
- Esports Content Series of the Year - METAGAME
- Esports Cosplay of the Year - Peyton Cosplay
- Esports Creative of the Year - Thorsten Denk
- Esports Creative Piece of the Year - No Clue | Adidas Partnership with G2 Esports
- Esports Creative Team of the Year - Alex Production
- Esports Video Production Team of the Year - G2 Esports
- Esports Play of the Year - Virtue