Esports Awards 2021 Finals: List of winners across categories

The Esports Awards 2021 Finals took place took place today, and it crowned the best of the best in the esports industry.

First organized back in 2016, the Esports Awards is considered to be one of the most prestigious achievements in the world of professional esports. The awards ceremony applauds the tremendous ingenuity and innovation exhibited throughout the year by players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events and personalities within the scene.

The Esports Awards 2021 Finals took place in Arlington, Texas on 20 November 2021, and crowned the best achievements, from Esports Game of the Year to Mobile Game of the Year. Here is a look at the winners of each category.

The winners in all categories at the Esports Awards 2021 Finals

One of the most prestigious awards at the Esports Awards is that of Lifetime Achievement. The title is given to the most honorable of personalities for their unbridled contribution to the world of esports.

The Lifetime Achievement Class of 2021 are,

Dave “Walshy” Walsh

Justin Wong

Michal “Carmac” Bilcharz

Amber Dalton

Amy Brady

Stephanie “Missharvey” Harvey

Adam Apicella

With that said, here's a look at all of the winners across all categories of the Esports Awards 2021 Finals.

Esports Awards @esportsawards The Esports PC Player of the Year is none other than @natusvincere 's @s1mpleO but did you really think anyone else would take it? The Esports PC Player of the Year is none other than @natusvincere's @s1mpleO but did you really think anyone else would take it? https://t.co/G4TGgAvV7w

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Esports Analyst of the Year - Caedrel

Esports Colour Caster of the Year - Spunj

Esports Host of the Year - Sjokz

Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year - Miles Ross

Esports Collegiate Program of the Year - Maryville University

Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year - Dr. Chris "Doc" Haskell

Esports Coach of the Year - Moon

Esports Controller Rookie of the Year - Monkey Moon

Esports Controller Player of the Year - Simp

Esports Team of the Year - Atlanta faZe (Call of Duty League)

Esports Mobile Player of the Year - Paraboy

Esports PC Rookie of the Year - B1T

Esports PC Player of the Year - S1mple

Esports Organisation of the Year - 100 Thieves

Streamer of the Year - Ibai

Esports Personality of the Year - Nobru

Esports Apparel of the Year - 100 Thieves

Esports Mobile Game of the Year - Free Fire

Esports Content Creator of the Year - Ashey Kang

Esports Content Series of the Year - Metagame

Esports Broadcast Production Team of the Year - Riot Games

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year - Intel

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year - Teo

Panel’s Choice Award - Fizzi

Esports Game of the Year - Valorant

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year - Corsair

Esports Journalist of the Year - Kevin Hitt

Esports Publisher of the Year - Riot Games

Esports Supporting Service of the Year - Discord

Esports Content Series of the Year - METAGAME

Esports Cosplay of the Year - Peyton Cosplay

Esports Creative of the Year - Thorsten Denk

Esports Creative Piece of the Year - No Clue | Adidas Partnership with G2 Esports

Esports Creative Team of the Year - Alex Production

Esports Video Production Team of the Year - G2 Esports

Esports Play of the Year - Virtue

Edited by Sabine Algur