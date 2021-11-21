Esports Awards 2021 Mobile categories: List of all winners

The Esports Awards were first organized in 2016 to reward excellence and accomplishments in the worldwide esports industry. Moving it into its sixth iteration, Esports Awards 2021 is presented by Lexus and hosted at Arlington, Texas.

Due to the widespread popularity and growth of mobile esports, the Esports Awards 2020 included a new category for mobile esports for the very first time. In a similar vein, this year's mobile category includes two special awards: Esports Mobile Game of the Year and Esports Mobile Player of the Year.

Esports Awards 2021: Free Fire and Paraboy take the win in their respective categories

Free Fire bags Esports Mobile Game of the Year

Free Fire has been a tremendous success and has laid out a vast esports ecosystem for the players.

Earlier this year, the game surpassed the milestone of 1 billion downloads on Google Play Store, and has also topped the chart for the most-watched mobile game of Q3, 2021.

For the second consecutive year, Free Fire has been named as Esports Mobile Game of the Year. The title continues to set a new benchmark on several fronts.

The nominees for the Esports Mobile Game of the Year comprised of the following:

PUBG Mobile Free Fire Brawl Stars Clash Royale Mobile Legends Lol Wild Rift COD Mobile Arena of Valor

Paraboy crowned Esports Mobile Player of the Year

Zhu "paraboy" Bocheng took home the award for Esports Mobile Player of the Year. The 19-year-old star represents Nova Esports and has been dubbed as one of the best PUBG Mobile players across the world.

He has had quite a run this year and was also named the MVP of the Peacekeeper Elite League 2021 Season 3.

In Season 4, his team placed second in the Regular Season. The star player is looking forward to confirming a slot at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

The nominees for Esports Mobile Player of the Year included:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Zhu "paraboy" Bocheng Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek Gabriel "Syaz" Vasconcelos Mustafa "SkYRiiKZz" Ibrahim Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno Jash "Learn" Shah Piyapon "TheCruz" Boonchuay Brian "Tectonic" Michel Lucas "LucasXGamer" Vinícius Batista Rocha Cauan "Cauan7" da Silva

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan