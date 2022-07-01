First set of nominees for The Esports Awards 2022 revealed

It's that time of the year again. The Esports Awards is back with the final list of this year's nominees. It is one of the most prestigious nights in the esports calendar and voting is now open for the finalists of this year's event, which is to be hosted on December 13.
Names such as 100Thieves, League of Legends and MortaL are some of the names shortlisted for several entertainment categories. Categories include:
- Content Group of the Year
- Esports Content Creator of the Year
- Esports Content Series of the Year
- Esports Game of the Year
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year Presented by Verizon
- Esports Personality of the Year
- Streamer of the Year
Founded in 2015, the Esports Awards have become a veritable authority that aims to recognize and reward esports excellence on a global scale. Dubbed the "Oscars of Esports," the awards ceremony is a celebration of the people who make up the esporting community, from players and media groups to games, events and personalities who live and shape the industry. Here is a comprehensive list of entertainment nominees.
Everything to know about the Esports Awards 2022 entertainment nominations
Content Group of the Year
This award is given to groups of content creators that produce top quality esporting content to entertain or educate their fanbase. Along with giants from the industry like 100T, FaZe, OTK and OTV, the Indian org Soul games has also been nominated in the catagory:
- 100 Thieves
- FaZe Clan
- LOUD
- One True King
- G4TV
- Tribo Gaules
- OfflineTV
- Full Squad Gaming
- Team Summertime
- S8ul Esports
Esports Content Creator of the Year
The content creator award is an honor bestowed upon the top notch creators who deliver excellence in terms of any content creation. Be it streaming, video guides, playthroughs, news stories or just about anybody who curates high-quality content related to esports. Here is a list of this year's nominees for the esports awards:
- HECZ
- SunlessKhan
- Ashley Kang
- ZooMaa
- ImperialHal
- BananaSlamJamma
- Hungrybox
- Launders
- IWDominate
Esports Content Series of the Year
This esports awards is a recognition of a content series that had its fans hooked last year with either a gripping tale of behind-the-scenes action, masterful analysis of a game or lighthearted banter between players. The nominees are:
- The Story Of... (theScore esports)
- The Process
- T1 THE LOCKER ROOM
- G2 Voicecomms
- The Eavesdrop Podcast
- Backstory
- Road to The International
- Players
Esports Game of the Year
This award is for the game that has ruled esports events from last year. Foregoing release dates, the award recognizes the game which appealed to the masses, allowing a competitive playground for players to showcase their talent. The nominees are:
- League of Legends
- VALORANT
- CS:GO
- Rocket League
- Dota 2
- Free Fire
- Apex Legends
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Fortnite
Esports Mobile Game of the Year Presented by Verizon
This award will honor the game which has broken ground over the years to become the premier mobile esporting title of 2022. The nominees are filled with some heavyweights of the genre this year, including:
- PUBG MOBILE
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Free Fire
- Pokémon Unite
- Arena of Valor
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Brawl Stars
Esports Personality of the Year
What is esports without the people who live and breathe competitive video games? The personality of the year can be anyone who has been a major force behind upholding and promoting esports. Be it players, casters, brand owners, or content creators:
- s1mple
- Sjokz
- ocelote
- Gaules
- Mortal
- Faker
- Nadeshot
- Goldenboy
- HECZ
- Cherrygumms
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Nobru
Streamer of the Year
The person at the pinnacle of the streaming world will take home this esports awards. With giants like Asmongold, TimTheTatman, Ibai, loltyler1, and Valkyrae competing, it is anybody's game. The full list of nominees are:
- Ibai
- Gaules
- Valkyrae
- Asmongold
- tarik
- Kameto
- loltyler1
- TimTheTatman
- Dr Disrespect
- QTCinderella
- TheGrefg
- NICKMERCS
The Esports Awards 2022 will be a sight to behold, with fans hoping for their favorite creators to bag a few accolades.