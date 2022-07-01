First set of nominees for The Esports Awards 2022 revealed

It's that time of the year again. The Esports Awards is back with the final list of this year's nominees. It is one of the most prestigious nights in the esports calendar and voting is now open for the finalists of this year's event, which is to be hosted on December 13.

Names such as 100Thieves, League of Legends and MortaL are some of the names shortlisted for several entertainment categories. Categories include:

Founded in 2015, the Esports Awards have become a veritable authority that aims to recognize and reward esports excellence on a global scale. Dubbed the "Oscars of Esports," the awards ceremony is a celebration of the people who make up the esporting community, from players and media groups to games, events and personalities who live and shape the industry. Here is a comprehensive list of entertainment nominees.

Voting is open for Entertainment Awards (Image via Esports Awards)

Everything to know about the Esports Awards 2022 entertainment nominations

Content Group of the Year

This award is given to groups of content creators that produce top quality esporting content to entertain or educate their fanbase. Along with giants from the industry like 100T, FaZe, OTK and OTV, the Indian org Soul games has also been nominated in the catagory:

100 Thieves

FaZe Clan

LOUD

One True King

G4TV

Tribo Gaules

OfflineTV

Full Squad Gaming

Team Summertime

S8ul Esports

Esports Content Creator of the Year

The content creator award is an honor bestowed upon the top notch creators who deliver excellence in terms of any content creation. Be it streaming, video guides, playthroughs, news stories or just about anybody who curates high-quality content related to esports. Here is a list of this year's nominees for the esports awards:

HECZ

SunlessKhan

Ashley Kang

ZooMaa

ImperialHal

BananaSlamJamma

Hungrybox

Launders

IWDominate

Esports Content Series of the Year

This esports awards is a recognition of a content series that had its fans hooked last year with either a gripping tale of behind-the-scenes action, masterful analysis of a game or lighthearted banter between players. The nominees are:

The Story Of... (theScore esports)

The Process

T1 THE LOCKER ROOM

G2 Voicecomms

The Eavesdrop Podcast

Backstory

Road to The International

Players

Esports Game of the Year

This award is for the game that has ruled esports events from last year. Foregoing release dates, the award recognizes the game which appealed to the masses, allowing a competitive playground for players to showcase their talent. The nominees are:

League of Legends

VALORANT

CS:GO

Rocket League

Dota 2

Free Fire

Apex Legends

Rainbow Six Siege

Fortnite

Esports Mobile Game of the Year Presented by Verizon

This award will honor the game which has broken ground over the years to become the premier mobile esporting title of 2022. The nominees are filled with some heavyweights of the genre this year, including:

PUBG MOBILE

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Free Fire

Pokémon Unite

Arena of Valor

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Call of Duty: Mobile

Brawl Stars

Esports Personality of the Year

What is esports without the people who live and breathe competitive video games? The personality of the year can be anyone who has been a major force behind upholding and promoting esports. Be it players, casters, brand owners, or content creators:

s1mple

Sjokz

ocelote

Gaules

Mortal

Faker

Nadeshot

Goldenboy

HECZ

Cherrygumms

MoistCr1TiKaL

Nobru

Streamer of the Year

The person at the pinnacle of the streaming world will take home this esports awards. With giants like Asmongold, TimTheTatman, Ibai, loltyler1, and Valkyrae competing, it is anybody's game. The full list of nominees are:

Ibai

Gaules

Valkyrae

Asmongold

tarik

Kameto

loltyler1

TimTheTatman

Dr Disrespect

QTCinderella

TheGrefg

NICKMERCS

The Esports Awards 2022 will be a sight to behold, with fans hoping for their favorite creators to bag a few accolades.

