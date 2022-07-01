India’s BGMI pro MortaL nominated for Esports Personality of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

Legendary BGMI pro Naman "MortaL" Mathur has snagged another nomination at the Esports Awards 2022 for the 'Esports Personality of the Year' category.

The streamer is highly popular and has been at the forefront of the BGMI community. As a testament to that, MortaL currently has over seven million subscribers on his main YouTube channel. Furthermore, his YouTube shorts channel stands at almost 370K.

His immense fan following has made him the most popular gaming streamer in India, so it is no surprise that he has once again been nominated for the prestigious award along with other esports giants such as s1mple, Nadeshot, Faker and more.

Third time's the charm? MortaL nominated for Personality of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

The Indian streamer became the first from his country to be nominated at the Esports ceremony back in 2020. Not only did he get nominated for the Streamer Award, he bagged second place behind Spanish streamer Ibai.

Last year, Naman was up for two categories. Again, he came close but was beaten by Ibai for the best streamer accolade, while securing a podium finish for the Personality of the Year award.

His consistent placements at the awards are indicative of MortaL's prominence at the top, not just in South Asia, but around the world.

This year, he will be up against many big names. Here is the list of all streamers selected for Esports Personality of the Year award 2022:

s1mple

Sjokz

ocelote

Gaules

MortaL

Faker

Nadeshot

Goldenboy

HECZ

Cherrygumms

MoistCr1TiKaL

Nobru

The YouTuber has been labeled as a pillar of the Indian BGMI community. His daily streams and videos not only entertain thousands of people, but also act as a guide to new players.

The Mumbai-native has a Bachelor's degree in commerce and is also the co-owner of top Indian BGMI team, Soul, who recently made their way to the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022.

After finishing second in the previous ceremony, MortaL tweeted a heartfelt post expressing his gratitude for the support of his fans. He ended the tweet with optimism, stating:

"No matter what, we keep going on. One day we will reach there too."

Im just glad to share these moments with all of you. No matter what, we keep going on.

One day we will reach there too

"No matter what, we keep going on. One day we will reach there too"

His personality and BGMI nous make him an icon in today's toxic world of online gaming. With that being said, fans will surely be looking forward to him finally bringing home the award this year.

