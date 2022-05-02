SouL MortaL's BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more in May 2022

Naman "Mortal" Mathur has been a pillar that has helped BGMI esports rise manifold. Millions across the country follow him, and his humble nature has enabled him to gain fans from different parts of the world.

A gamer, content creator, and entertainer, Mortal is an all-rounder. He recently crossed 5 million followers on his Instagram handle, highlighting his popularity in the gaming community.

He livestreams the game on YouTube and LOCO and teaches amateurs how to improve their gameplay.

BGMI pro player and streamer Mortal's profile and stats in ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5

BGMI ID and IGN

Mortal's massive fan following has posited him as a cult figure in the Indian gaming community. His followers search for his unique ID in the game to send him friend requests. Mortal's BGMI ID is 590211476.

Furthermore, players can also search for his UID using his in-game name (IGN) - SOULMörtãL. Since he is the owner of Team Soul, he has added the organization's name to his IGN.

Season rank and stats

Mortal stays busy managing S8UL and Team Soul. He also spends ample time creating content for his popular YouTube channel. This gives him limited time to play the game. However, he has still managed to livestream the game and play with his friends and randoms.

He is currently posited in the Ace Dominator tier, and with almost a couple of weeks left for the season to conclude, he may well reach the Conqueror tier. The online star has accumulated 5421 points so far this season.

Soul Mortal's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

In the current season, Mortal has played 109 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and has won Chicken Dinners in 34 of them. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 83 games.

Mortal has managed 174927.7 total damage with an average damage of 1604.8. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 6.54 and has outclassed 713 enemies, an incredible stat in itself.

The streamer's marksman skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 20.9. Moreover, 19 most finishes and 3152 damage dealt in a match remain his best performance in C2S5.

YouTube income

Mortal is the co-owner of S8UL, besides owning the famous BGMI esports team, Soul. However, his primary source of revenue is through his immensely popular YouTube channel, MortaL, which has over 7.04 million subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Mortal has earned between $2.5K and $40.4K in the last 30 days by livestreaming and uploading videos on his channel.

Edited by Ravi Iyer