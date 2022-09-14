VCT reloaded 2023 Kickoff tournament: Riot Games announces the largest international LAN tournament in Valorant history

Riot introduced massive changes to the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023. They are following up with the announcement they made public on August 16, 2022, about franchising the event throughout the three main regional stages.

Riot announced the introduction of VCT 2023, and this historic change will be kick-started by the largest LAN event in the history of Valorant. The start of the new VCT season in 2023 will showcase every team that has been selected for a partnership in the aforementioned tournament.

This is a truly revolutionary announcement on Riot`s end, with a path that is unique for a large-scale event like the VCT. There are more fun details that need to be discussed in the article, so let's take a full dive into the details.

VCT 2023: Riot announces Valorant history's largest LAN event

Riot has announced a new road map for VCT 2023, and there have been immense changes that they hinted at, back in their announcement on August 16,2022.

Riot will be partnering with several professional organizations under a contract. The selected teams have been bound under the contract for a total of five years and their numbers are not yet public. At least 30+ teams from around the world could reportedly take part in the tournament.

Riot has divided the globe into three major regions. Pacific, EMEA, and the Americas will have a total of 30+ teams selected for the first round of the partnership and will be directly in an upcoming international event.

The International LAN Tournament will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where every selected team for the partnership will be invited to participate in the largest LAN event in Valorant history. These teams will go head-to-head against each other for three weeks.

The winner of the tournament will be crowned Champions and will be granted an additional perk. The winning team will be able to secure an additional spot in the first international event of the season, which is the Masters.

The event will start in February 2023 and the winner will be crowned in early March 2023. This event is going to be a huge showcase and on such a scale that this was announced to be a one-time event.

The exclusivity of the event further emphasizes the importance of the upcoming changes that will hold on to the future of Valorant's professional scene. New rosters from selected partners are expected to debut at the event, giving the viewers a taste of the new and improved rosters of all the teams.

After concluding the biggest kickoff tournament in Valorant history, VCT 2023 will transition into the first competitive split in the entire region. It is going to be a spectacular year ahead for all the fans as new budding talents will get a shot at securing their slots on the world stage.

