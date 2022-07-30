Why did Valorant pros Dawn and Risorah get banned? Exploring the teabagging incident

Riot Games has been receiving a lot of flak from the Valorant community over their recent decision to ban two prominent pros. The suspension was the result of a teabagging incident back in June.

The entire debacle stemmed from a conversation that took place on Galorant's Discord server. This server primarily consists of those who identify as women. Given the sensitive nature of the server, a lot of topics were banned from discussion.

The said incident occurred when an individual going by the name Ripley Lawless equated teabagging in Valorant to sexual assault, on a channel meant for sensitive issues. The argument escalated quite quickly and the moderators of the Galorant server didn't step in on time, thereby causing the debacle to spread over on social media.

Dawn and Risorah get banned on Valorant for alleged harassment

Willem Dafoe's Stunt Cock @Necksplitter



gj riot VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na A competitive ruling has been issued against Dawn “Dawn” Park and Vivian “Risorah” Dela Cruz. Read the full ruling: A competitive ruling has been issued against Dawn “Dawn” Park and Vivian “Risorah” Dela Cruz. Read the full ruling: they doxxed and banned two pro players for making fun of someone who said teabagging was sexual assault lmaogj riot twitter.com/valesports_na/… they doxxed and banned two pro players for making fun of someone who said teabagging was sexual assault lmaogj riot twitter.com/valesports_na/…

Lawless' statement took the internet by storm, with many mocking him for his conduct. Shortly thereafter, Dawn "Dawn" Park and Vivian "Risorah" Dela Cruz took to their personal social media profiles to further berate the statement.

Dela Cruz went the extra mile and told Lawless that they would teabag them in Valorant. This statement got the former banned from the Galorant Discord server on June 28.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I don't know who needs to hear this, but teabagging in video games is not sexual assault I don't know who needs to hear this, but teabagging in video games is not sexual assault https://t.co/smqBzi9iR7

Following the incident, Riot Games conducted a month-long investigation of their own and ended up banning Dawn and Risorah for violating Rule 7.3.1 and Rule 7.3.4 of the Valorant Champions Tour Global Competition Policy. Dawn was accused of making "vulgar and targeted comments against another player" and was handed a three-month ban.

Kukuruyo 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 🇪🇦 @kukuruyo VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na A competitive ruling has been issued against Dawn “Dawn” Park and Vivian “Risorah” Dela Cruz. Read the full ruling: A competitive ruling has been issued against Dawn “Dawn” Park and Vivian “Risorah” Dela Cruz. Read the full ruling: So i haven't follow this, but looking at the comments, Riot banned and doxxed two girls for mocking a person who said that Teabagging is sexual assault? twitter.com/valesports_na/… So i haven't follow this, but looking at the comments, Riot banned and doxxed two girls for mocking a person who said that Teabagging is sexual assault? twitter.com/valesports_na/…

Risorah, on the other hand, was suspended for nine months because they had allegedly "systematically targeted and isolated another player.” While these bans were handed out due to Riot's policy against harassing other players, the internet felt otherwise. Many believed that disagreeing with a statement did not even warrant a ban.

Moreover, Riot, in their ruling, mentioned the government names of both these individuals, while continuing to withhold the identity of the person who was harassed. This triggered the internet even more as many reckoned that Riot had doxed the other two parties involved.

Sum🅱️oi 🇬🇷☦️ @Smthingedgy VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na A competitive ruling has been issued against Dawn “Dawn” Park and Vivian “Risorah” Dela Cruz. Read the full ruling: A competitive ruling has been issued against Dawn “Dawn” Park and Vivian “Risorah” Dela Cruz. Read the full ruling: Doxxing people because they said "teabagging is not sexual harassment, stop trivializing such an important issue". The same company that settled a sexual harassment case for $100 million not even a year ago, btw. twitter.com/valesports_na/… Doxxing people because they said "teabagging is not sexual harassment, stop trivializing such an important issue". The same company that settled a sexual harassment case for $100 million not even a year ago, btw. twitter.com/valesports_na/… https://t.co/Oysgiw2R3F

This has caused widespread uproar in the global Valorant community as many people believe that teabagging in a game can never be equated to sexual assault. For those who don't know, teabagging is an act of repeatedly crouching on the body of a fallen enemy. Many consider it to be a victory dance, and it is a common sight in games such as Valorant, Halo and Counter Strike.

Punished Johnny (Brettsurrection) @John_Hammerstyx



Western Gamedev needs to die faster VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na A competitive ruling has been issued against Dawn “Dawn” Park and Vivian “Risorah” Dela Cruz. Read the full ruling: A competitive ruling has been issued against Dawn “Dawn” Park and Vivian “Risorah” Dela Cruz. Read the full ruling: The company full of sexual abuse just doxed two women, 1 of whom is a Trans 18 year old, because they dared to make fun of the new ruling that "T-bagging" is sexual harassmentWestern Gamedev needs to die faster twitter.com/valesports_na/… The company full of sexual abuse just doxed two women, 1 of whom is a Trans 18 year old, because they dared to make fun of the new ruling that "T-bagging" is sexual harassment Western Gamedev needs to die faster twitter.com/valesports_na/…

The question of this move being ethical or not is a different discussion altogether, but comparing it to sexual assault is egregiously wrong. Moreover, by banning these two individuals from Valorant tournaments or any other Riot contests, it perpetuates the notion that the company conflates teabagging with sexual assault.

The internet believes that Riot Games' stance on this matter trivializes the issue even further.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far