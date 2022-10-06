Valorant "This Build of Vanguard Requires TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot" error: How to fix, possible causes, and more

Valorant is by far one of the most popular tactical shooters in the market today. Despite being fairly new, Riot's flagship first-person shooter has managed to amass a substantial fan following all over the world. It has also managed to build an active professional circuit, with players from almost every nation around the globe participating in it.

Although it's a well-made game, Valorant has its own set of problems that players sometimes come across. One of the most common problems that fans will find in the game recently is the TPM 2.0 error. Whenever this error is encountered, they are locked out of the game until it is resolved.

How to enable secure boot for Valorant

The easiest way to fix the TPM 2.0 and secure boot error in Valorant is by diving into the BIOS settings of the system and enabling two features there. Generally, these features are enabled by default on each and every system. However, on the off chance that they are disabled from the get-go, here are the steps that players must take in order to enable them:

Step 1: Players will have to restart their computer/laptop. When the device turns back on, they will have to continuously press the BIOS button. While this differs from device to device, the usual buttons are F2, F10, or F12. If performed correctly, they will be taken to the BIOS setup screen on their device.

Step 2: Once in the BIOS setup screen, players will first have to navigate to the "Boot Configuration". This also varies from system to system, but it shouldn't be too different. Under the "Boot Configuration" menu, they will need to navigate to the "Secure Boot" option and then turn it on.

Step 3: With that out of the way, players will now have to make their way to the "Security" tab. Under this tab, the option to enable Trusted Platform Module can be found. For Intel chipsets, the option comes up as Intel Trusted Platform Module Technology or just TPM Device. For AMD devices, it shows up as AMD TPM Configuration. They will then have to enable this as well.

Step 4: Once both these features have been enabled, players will now have to restart their PC, and then try to launch Valorant. The game should run smoothly now.

If the aforementioned steps fail to fix the issue, or if the above features are already enabled in the BIOS, the next best idea would be to perform a clean install of Valorant.

Why does the "TPM 2.0 and secure boot required" error occur?

It's currently unclear as to why this error occurs, but it seems to have something to do with Riot Vanguard. Vanguard is Riot's own anti-cheat program designed to keep cheaters and hackers at bay. For any tactical shooter, cheating is a major problem, so there is always a requirement to have an anti-cheat program in place for competitive multiplayer games. This issue seems to occur if Vanguard's files get corrupted or damaged by other programs in some way.

For those who don't feel confident enough to adjust their BIOS settings, as mentioned in the steps above, a clean install of Valorant and Riot Vanguard should fix this issue, should they encounter it.

