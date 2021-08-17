Valorant “required dependencies”: How players can fix the Riot Vanguard issue

It is common to have problems with Riot Vanguard regarding installing Valorant on PC. This anti-cheat is an essential part of the game, as the whole game is based on this critical unit.

The Riot Vanguard Anti-Cheat for Valorant is undoubtedly effective when it comes to dealing with cheaters. The program’s integration with the computer kernel enhances the effectiveness of the game’s anti-cheat system. However, at first, players were slightly concerned as it accessed their PCs on a deeper level.

Valorant’s Vanguard anti-cheat works with two different parts. The kernel mode starts up whenever the gamer’s PC boots up, and the client software continuously checks whether the user is using any hacks.

How to install required dependencies in Valorant

This FPS’s anti-cheat has proven to be one of the best after its release in June 2020. Among the big names like BattlEye, EasyAntiCheat, and Valve Anti-cheat, Riot Vanguard has certainly been comparatively effective when dealing with hackers and cheaters.

The “required dependencies” error occurs whenever the Riot Client fails to load up Vanguard anti-cheat. This can happen for various reasons; it might be due to bad game installation or the game failing to initialize the anti-cheat on the system startup.

The solutions to fix this error are discussed below.

Solution 1: Reinstalling Valorant completely

Uninstalling and reinstalling Valorant can help with this error, as it will make a clean installation of the game and might fix the issue. The steps for conducting a clean installation are:

Players need to go to the Programs and Features settings and open it.

Search for “Riot Vanguard” and “Valorant” in the Programs and Features window and uninstall them both.

On completing the uninstallation, users can head to the game’s website and download the Valorant installer from their website and install it.

They must restart the computer and start the game again, but this time in administrator mode.

Right after the installation completes, gamers have to restart their PCs and try again.

If the problem remains, they can try contacting Riot Support for further assistance.

Solution 2: Re-enabling Riot Vanguard

There are times when Riot Vanguard fails to startup with Windows because of some changes in settings related to startup. The steps to re-enable it are as follows:

On the Windows search bar, users need to search for “Services” and open it.

Users need to look for “vgc” in the Services window and right-click on it to open properties.

In the vgc Properties submenu, they have to set the “Startup type” as “Automatic,” if it is disabled, and click on “OK.”

After making the changes, gamers need to restart their PC and try opening Valorant again.

If readers follow the above steps correctly, there is a high chance that the problem will get fixed.

