Why is Valorant crashing due to Vanguard, and how to fix it?

Valorant is currently going through many problems, with a newly found one being the VAN 135 error. Apart from that, there is another problem related to players getting randomly disconnected.
Riot Vanguard, the anti-cheat system for Valorant has caused players to get disconnected mid-match. After disconnecting, Vanguard fails to reconnect back when the player wishes to. Valorant made a statement on Twitter informing players that they are looking into the matter.
This disconnection is causing players to lose their MMR and receive matchmaking restrictions. Professional player Hiko from 100 Thieves made a sarcastic tweet about how much he loves getting disconnected. This was done to highlight the issue to Valorant that the bug is getting annoying for the community.
Riot Vanguard is crashing Valorant
Whenever there is a problem related to Riot Vanguard, it is always related to the system because of its integration with the computer kernel. Riot suggests reinstalling the game to fix problems like this.
To reinstall Riot Vanguard, follow the steps below:
- Closing Valorant completely from Task Manager
- Go to apps and features settings
- Search “Riot Vanguard” and click Uninstall
- After uninstalling Riot Vanguard, launch the Valorant client.
- Launching the client, a prompt will appear and ask to install Vanguard
If the above steps fail to work. A complete uninstall and reinstallation of the game might be the last option. This process might be a bit lengthy but surely will give a better result than just reinstalling Valorant’s Vanguard anti-cheat.
Unless nothing works, it is best recommended to contact Valorant’s support page for help. The staff present there will surely assist the players when they are in their distress. It is also recommended to check Valorant’s server status checker to know about their server status.
This issue is deeply problematic for players and affects their trust in Valorant's stability. Riot Games is still investigating the matter and might release a solution soon.
Note: Suggestions on possible fixes can be left in the comment section below. It might help other readers deal with this issue.