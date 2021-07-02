Why is Valorant crashing due to Vanguard, and how to fix it?

Valorant is currently going through many problems, with a newly found one being the VAN 135 error. Apart from that, there is another problem related to players getting randomly disconnected.

Riot Vanguard, the anti-cheat system for Valorant has caused players to get disconnected mid-match. After disconnecting, Vanguard fails to reconnect back when the player wishes to. Valorant made a statement on Twitter informing players that they are looking into the matter.

We're aware of a problem causing players to disconnect from their games and are investigating the problem. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 29, 2021

This disconnection is causing players to lose their MMR and receive matchmaking restrictions. Professional player Hiko from 100 Thieves made a sarcastic tweet about how much he loves getting disconnected. This was done to highlight the issue to Valorant that the bug is getting annoying for the community.

i love crashing during my scrims because of vanguard — 100T Hiko (@Hiko) June 30, 2021

Riot Vanguard is crashing Valorant

Whenever there is a problem related to Riot Vanguard, it is always related to the system because of its integration with the computer kernel. Riot suggests reinstalling the game to fix problems like this.

If you're having an issue with VALORANT crashing your PC after the latest update, please uninstall and reinstall Vanguard. A more permanent fix is on its way. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 27, 2021

To reinstall Riot Vanguard, follow the steps below:

Closing Valorant completely from Task Manager

Go to apps and features settings

Search “Riot Vanguard” and click Uninstall

After uninstalling Riot Vanguard, launch the Valorant client.

Launching the client, a prompt will appear and ask to install Vanguard

If the above steps fail to work. A complete uninstall and reinstallation of the game might be the last option. This process might be a bit lengthy but surely will give a better result than just reinstalling Valorant’s Vanguard anti-cheat.

Unless nothing works, it is best recommended to contact Valorant’s support page for help. The staff present there will surely assist the players when they are in their distress. It is also recommended to check Valorant’s server status checker to know about their server status.

This issue is deeply problematic for players and affects their trust in Valorant's stability. Riot Games is still investigating the matter and might release a solution soon.

