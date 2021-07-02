Valorant error Van 135: What is it and how to possibly fix it?

A notorious Van 135 error has shown up on Valorant, and players are clueless about fixing it. This flaw is also missing from Riot Games’ support website and has no information about it.

There are various errors a Valorant player can encounter. For example, 0, 1, and 38 are for connection errors and require a simple client restart. Error codes from 8 to 21 are from problems related to the Riot client, fixed with a simple restart.

Finally, error code 46 is for platform downtime and is a problem with Valorant servers.

Anyone ever get an error VAN 135 in @PlayVALORANT? Just installed for the first time and keep getting this at title screen. — Mills (@MillsTwitch) February 10, 2021

All the stated errors above are common, but the Van 135 error code is relatively new and has no explanation. Valorant players are feeling distressed about it and don’t know how to fix it.

Just like every other error, everything does have a fix. This guide will focus on possible fixes for the Van 135 error code.

Fixing Valorant Van 135 error

This problem sure seems huge, but the “Van” in the error code shows that it is a Vanguard error. Below are some ways to fix this problem:

Method 1

Riot Vanguard is connected to the kernel of the player’s computer, and sometimes, Vanguard can have some problems loading up during boot. Restarting the computer can help fix this issue. If the problem persists, method two would be the go-to.

Method 2

This might be problematic to follow as it involves the uninstallation of the entire game. A clean reinstall (after uninstalling the game), along with Vanguard, can be effective.

According to reports, a majority of players have discovered this method to be working.

It is most likely to be fixed after the methods explained above. But if both fail to fix the problem, it is not the end of the world. Players can contact Riot support for assistance with this error, and they are available 24/7.

Valorant has had issues before as well, and Riot support has never failed to deal with any of them.

Note: Suggestions on different methods can be taken in the comment section below and help other readers go through this issue.

