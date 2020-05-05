Valorant

Error codes are probably the most annoying aspect while playing PC games. Not only do these prevent you from playing the game, they also consume a significant amount of time to fix. Unfortunately, that trend of error codes has continued in Valorant as well, which was recently launched by Riot Games.

While playing Valorant, you may have encountered the error code 46 on the home screen. The error code 46 will show, "There was an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game client." However, after restarting the game, the game still shows the same code.

Thus, here is a comprehensive guide to resolve Valorant Error Code 46.

How to resolve Valorant Error Code 46?

Whenever a user encounters an error, there are high chances that it appears due to some hardware or software malfunction from the client-end. However, that doesn't seem to be the case with Error code 46 in Valorant, considering the officials have revealed that the Error Code 46 is occurring due to the downtime of the servers. To cope up with heavy loads, the servers have been taken down for maintenance for a short period of time.

Valorant Error Code 46

Seeing an issue with number of logins on a specific service, and that's causing errors down the line (particularly timeouts). The best solve is for us to fix it, so don't keep trying to relog - we're on it, one sec! — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 7, 2020

To fix it, Valorant has suggested its players to log-in to the game again, a while after they see the particular code.

Valorant also listed the issues relating to Error Code 46 on their FAQ's page.

Error Code 46: This is planned downtime allotted for the engineers to work on our systems. Please check back later.

Furthermore, the officials have prepared a complete list of Valorant Error Codes that one may encounter while playing the game, thereby providing gamers a heads up on the problems that may arise.

