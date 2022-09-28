Former OpTic star yay reportedly set to join Cloud9 Valorant team

Valorant has successfully transitioned into its franchising era. Riot Games recently announced the official list of names of teams and organizations that will be a part of the first draft of the Valorant Partnership Program. They are now in a rush to form a roster of the highest tier by combining and signing the best players who missed out on their chances in the first franchising list.

Cloud9 is reportedly readying up to seal the deal and sign the highlight player Jaccob "yay" from OpTic Gaming. Yay is a world-renowned professional player and is known for his insane mechanical prowess in-game.

This is a big development in the roster changes for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour 2023 event. Cloud9 has already been selected in the partnership program and has acquired its spot in the VCT Champions 2023.

OpTic yay reportedly joining Cloud9 Valorant roster

Cloud9 is a highly established esports organization. They are deeply rooted in multiple esports titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Fortnite, Apex Legends, League of Legends, Halo, and more. The name runs deep throughout the globe and has a massive community that has gathered under Cloud9’s umbrella over the years.

Their decision to reportedly sign yay implies that they may try and piece together a team with the best players from different teams that could not make it to the franchising list. The VCT 2023 Champions will definitely raise the bar even higher with an all-star roster from Cloud9 if they successfully recruit more such players.

OpTic Gaming Overview: 2022

OpTic Gaming has been a phenomenal team but unfortunately did not make it to the franchising list. Their roster was solid and featured a rising superstar, yay. He is a phenomenal player who has gained love and support from every corner of the world by displaying his in-game talent and his knack for achieving the impossible.

OpTic Gaming played in the Grand Finals of VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul against LOUD and ended up securing the second position on the world stage. There have been numerous highlight moments of yay alone and the man has proved his potential and shown even more promise.

Cloud9 Overview: 2022

Cloud9 has not been the most fortunate team when it comes to the VCT 2022 event. However, the team plays different Valorant tournaments as well and has been able to hold noteworthy positions in the MCT - MEL Valorant Premiership - Season 3 Stage 2 and the MCT - MEL Valorant Premiership - Season 3 Stage 1.

The Cloud9 roster has not been officially announced yet and hence it is subject to change. The final announcement will be the only way to confirm all the new names that will represent Cloud9 in the upcoming VCT events.

Be sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news regarding the topic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far