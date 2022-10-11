When does Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 go live? Harbor's expected release date for all regions explored

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 is approaching a conclusion, and players only have a few weeks to finish their Battle Pass tiers. Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 was released alongside the 5.04 patch on August 23. The update added a new Pass, the Champions 2022 Bundle, crosshair customization options, and several other tweaks.

Unlike Act 1, the current Act made no significant modifications to the game. The latest 5.06 patch made some adjustments to the Pearl map, but overall, the gaming quality has improved. In addition, there was a small rank reset in Act 2. So far, Valorant has had five episodes, each with three Acts.

Varun Batra is to be introduced in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3

Although the second Act of Episode 5 is still ongoing, it will soon come to a close, indicating the start of the third and final Act of Episode 5. Fans are enthusiastic about this update since it is expected to improve the game significantly. After Act 2, Valorant gamers are anxious to discover more about the start date and content of Episode 5 Act 3.

Unless Riot Games chooses to extend this Act's Battle Pass, Episode 5 Act 3 will be released on October 18, 2022. Furthermore, the forthcoming Act includes a new Agent named Varun Batra, a fresh new battlepass, and several other game enhancements, including a likely revamp of the Fracture map.

The forthcoming Act will significantly improve the game's current status. Aside from the regular Battle Pass and weapon skins, Episode 5 Act 2 didn't provide much change. Popular guesses about the update's content proved inaccurate, leaving fans disappointed.

Riot Games has been teasing a new Controller Agent in Episode 5 Act 3 for quite some time now. Players will also receive a new Pass, new weapon collections, and possibly further content. According to official sources, the current Act will end on October 17.

With only a few weeks remaining until the Agent's debut, there have been many teases and leaks that give us a good idea of what to anticipate. For starters, the Agent codenamed Mage was discovered a few months ago by the well-known Valorant data miner ValorLeaks.

With no official confirmation, confident estimates claim that Mage will release in two weeks for the start of Episode 5, Act 3, expected to go live on October 18-19. Expected schedules for all regions are as follows:

Asia Pacific: 18/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: 18/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: 18/10/2022 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: 18/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: 18/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT

North America: 18/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT

It was around nine weeks between the release of Fracture last year and the release of Chamber, the first Agent added to Valorant after Fracture.

Since Pearl was released in late June, Act 2's release date will be around nine weeks after Pearl's and will follow a similar rhythm.

Poll : 0 votes