When is Valorant's Araxys bundle coming to Mumbai (Indian) servers?

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jan 06, 2023 09:26 PM IST
A new bundle is on the horizon (Image via Riot Games)
The Valorant community is in for a treat as a new weapon bundle is on its way to Riot Games' 5v5 FPS title. As leaked earlier, the Araxys collection will accompany the launch of Episode 6 Act 1 in the popular game. The upcoming skin line is set to feature a wide array of weapons and will be of an Exclusive Edition.

Glimpses of the Araxys bundle were shared by well-known Valorant leakers on social media soon after the premiere of the Episode 6 Revelation cinematic trailer that showcased the invasion of Omega's City of Flowers by Alpha Agents. The leaks covered the guns and some of the variants that will be on offer.

This article jots down when Indian Valorant players will get to have their hands on the ominous-looking Araxys bundle in-game, along with other relevant details of the same.

When will the new Araxys bundle arrive for Indian players in Valorant Mumbai server?

The Cryostasis bundle is currently the featured collection in the in-game store that players will be able to purchase. This will change when the Araxys bundle arrives later next week. The upcoming skin line will be available on the Mumbai (India) server once the patch goes live after the server maintenance begins on January 11, 3:30 am IST.

The upcoming Araxys bundle (Image via Riot Games)
The server should come online in an hour or two after that, with the bundle. The Araxys collection bundle will include the following items:

  • Araxys Vandal
  • Araxys Operator
  • Araxys Shorty
  • Araxys Bulldog
  • Araxys Bio Harvester (melee)
  • Araxys Gun Buddy
  • Araxys Card
  • Araxys Spray

With the Exclusive Edition or the XE tier tag, the Araxys bundle will be set at a price of 8700 Valorant Points (VP), with each gun skin likely being listed at 2175 VP and the melee skin potentially priced at 4350 VP. As shared by the developers, the skin line will feature animations, including transformations, audio-visual effects, and finishers.

Upcoming Episode 6 Launch Bundle | #VALORANT > Operator> Bulldog> Vandal> Shorty> MeleeVariants: Base, Red, White, and 1 more. https://t.co/nrgU9blQfn

The Araxys skin line will have three unlockable levels once players purchase the skin that adds various features to the weapons. They are as follows:

Araxys Guns

  • Level 1 - Custom model; custom bullets; custom ADS reticle
  • Level 2 - Custom firing audio-visual effects, including muzzle flash
  • Level 3 - Custom equip; custom reload; custom inspect, and idle animations, visual effects, and audio (including firing audio)
  • Level 4 - Adds Finisher animation and aKill Banner
  • Variant 1 - Purple (with Purple Finisher and Kill Banner)
  • Variant 2 - Black/Red (with Black/Red Finisher and Kill Banner)
  • Variant 3 - Gray (with Gray Finisher and Kill Banner)

Araxys Melee

  • Level 1 - Custom Model
  • Level 2 - Custom equip; custom swipe animations, VFX, and audio
  • Variant 1 - Purple
  • Variant 2 - Black/Red
  • Variant 3 - Gray

Speaking about the upcoming bundle, the developers at Riot Games mentioned that Araxys skin line is from a mysterious alien race, who are "hostile warrior race, incredibly intelligent and unkind." They are further described as "conquerors and destroyers of stars," and players will be eager to weild the same in Valorant soon.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
