Riot Games CEO says 2023 will be the biggest year for the company

Riot Games, the developers of League of Legends, Valorant, and Legends of Runeterra have announced that 2023 will be the biggest ever year in the company's history. This was apparently stated by the CEO of Riot Games, Nicolo Laurent, in a recent interview.

He said,

"When we launched League of Legends, we were 30 or 40, I don't remember exactly. Now we are 4000 and more than 500 still on League of Legends. Last week I just accepted the 2023 budget and it's the biggest of all time, next year will still be the biggest"

This comes as positive news for fans as an increased budget means the developers will have more resources to build their games and hopefully provide a better experience for players.

Riot Games is looking to double the amount of work that the company has done in 14 years

Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent, during his interview, stated something that should interest fans and players. He said:

"What we did in 13/14 years, something like that, now I ask myself if we can still double that for 25 years, so we can be Multi-Generational and parents will bring their children to play the game and if we are able to deliver that it's GG"

This clearly means that the company is not looking to slow down its operations anytime soon and games like League of Legends, Valorant, and Legends of Runeterra should continue for at least another 13 or 14 years. It appears that the developers want to create a legacy wherein the current generation of players will one day be able to encourage their children to play the same games.

This will also allow Riot Games to grow even further as developers. However, this growth is not just tied to esports titles, as the company is already developing several other games that will see the light of day in the next few years.

The first amongst them is Project L, which is set to be released in the next year or two. It is a fighting game involving characters from League of Legends.

Apart from that, there is a highly anticipated MMO by the company set in the universe of Runeterra. The new MMO is expected to take on competitors in the likes of Final Fantasy XIV and World of Warcraft.

Hence, in terms of content, Riot Games has a lot lined up and with the increase in budget, could speed things up from a creative point of view.

Poll : 0 votes