Which is the best companion for junglers who want play as tanks in League of Legends pre-season 2023?

League of Legends pre-season 2023 saw the introduction of jungle pets, also known as companions, to the game. They offer both combat as well as defensive options to players within the game.

As of now, there are a total of three companions for players to choose from. Hence, in this article, a brief explanation has been made on which companion might be the best one to choose from in case junglers want to play as tanks or front-liners for their team.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Choose your fighter



Mosstomper

Scorchclaw

🌬 Gustwalker Choose your fighterMosstomperScorchclaw🌬 Gustwalker ❗️ Choose your fighter ❗️🍃 Mosstomper🔥 Scorchclaw 🌬 Gustwalker https://t.co/vM83AMAD7P

It is important to remember that simply picking a companion does not guarantee players the stats of a roamer, tank, or fighter in League of Legends. The companion needs to be cultured and taken care of through the farm in order to obtain all the necessary benefits from it.

League of Legends junglers need to use the companion called Mosstomper to play as a tank in pre-season 2023

Amongst the three companions that are available to players within League of Legends, Mosstomper is the one that will help them play as a tank. This is because it provides players with a shield and 20% tenacity once they cultivate this companion.

The shield that they get from Mosstomper remains indefinitely until the player receives damage from enemies. It also provides players with slow resistance, which is an extremely handy tool in combat.

Lastly, the Mosstomper also provides a 30% damage reduction against monsters when the jungler is within 1300 unit distance from at least two allies. Hence, it is quite clear that this particular companion is best suited for those who want to act as the front-line for the team.

However, as was mentioned in the introduction, simply picking up the Mosstomper will not make the champion a tank. To ensure that the companion functions effectively, League of Legends players need to cultivate it using treats.

Treats can be obtained by killing large monsters, or through champion takedowns. In fact, players will also store one additional treat every 60 minutes until their companion has reached its final form.

Therefore, farming is of the essence, and snowballing in the game will provide a huge advantage to the players. This is not only because the final evolution of the companion unlocks its primary buff (the shield buff for the Mosstomper), but also provides some additional advantages with regard to combat and utility.

Once the final evolution is complete, players will gain a massive increase in smite damage. Apart from that, the companion will also function much better against enemy champions in combat.

Lastly, it will also provide mana and health regeneration to the equipped owner. In short, the companion will help the jungler as long as the player continues to take care of it.

The introduction of companions, especially the Mosstomper, in League of Legends pre-season 2023 has been a game-changer for sure. In fact, it is important to understand that while Mosstomper is primarily a companion for tanks, it can also be used by offensive junglers.

For instance, Evelynn is a very squishy jungler but can deal a lot of damage. Once accompanied by Mosstomper's shield, she can engage in fights fearlessly, which is something that will make Evelynn a massive threat to deal with.

The sheer amount of versatility and freedom that these companions provide is bound to change League of Legends forever.

Poll : 0 votes