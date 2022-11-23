League of Legends leaks suggest the release of new Lunar New Year Ahri skin alongside the ASU update in January 2023

On November 23, 2022, popular leaker Big Bad Bear suggested that a brand new Ahri skin is expected to come out in January 2023 along with League of Legends patch 13.1. This skin will be tied to the highly anticipated ASU update for the champion.

Apart from that, it will also feature under a skinline that will be themed around Lunar New Year. Hence, it looks like fans of League of Legends will be in for a treat once January rolls around and season 13 officially launches.

Obviously, if the Ahri skin is released, that will not be the only one. Instead, Riot Games will probably include a few more champions as well to make it a complete skinline.

Ahri's Lunar New Year skin leak might lead to the return of Firecracker or Porcelain skinline in League of Legends

Ahri's ASU in League of Legends has been under development for quite a while. The makers provided concrete information regarding this in June 2022, during a showcase.

Since then, there have been several leaks and rumors regarding Ahri's ASU accompanied by small clips showcasing how much work has been done up until now. The leaks eventually stopped, though the anticipation did not come to an end.

Bess @BessWisty I can't wait anymore...I'm so excited for her ASU. I really hope she is early next year like Jan/Feb or at least we get a new blog and they show her other skins or even some new lines, so excited to hear her new VO (She will finally get a real one). Ahri ASU COME FASTER PLEASE! I can't wait anymore...I'm so excited for her ASU. I really hope she is early next year like Jan/Feb or at least we get a new blog and they show her other skins or even some new lines, so excited to hear her new VO (She will finally get a real one). Ahri ASU COME FASTER PLEASE! https://t.co/fyKxC3joC2

Very recently, a small showcase by the Shanghai studio of Riot Games confirmed that Ahri's ASU will be the first to be released in season 13, followed by Aurelion Sol and then two brand-new champions. Considering that the first rework or champion always comes out in January with the start of a new season, it is safe to say that Ahri will be no different.

Hence, this leak regarding a brand-new Lunar New Year-themed Ahri skin is not a surprise. In fact, League of Legends currently has two skinlines featuring the Lunar New Year, namely Porcelain and Firecracker.

Hence, it is possible that either of these skinlines might return, featuring the Ahri skin. Obviously, it is also possible for the developers to release a completely new skinline with Lunar New Year 2023.

LeBlunt @Sahri4feedin @BessWisty Leaks have it that Ahri's ASU comes with a Lunar New Year skin, which is January 22 sooo 🧐🧐🧐 @BessWisty Leaks have it that Ahri's ASU comes with a Lunar New Year skin, which is January 22 sooo 🧐🧐🧐

In any case, there has also been another leak regarding Ahri's Lunar New Year skin. It seems like she will have a rabbit mask and coincidentally 2023 is going to be the Year of the rabbit.

So, the leaks and the events seem to have fallen into place, which gives a lot of validation to the rumors. In any case, Lunar New Year 2023 will take place on January 23, 2022, which is a bit early compared to previous years.

If it does come out with patch 13.1, then the PBE version of the game on December 6, 2022, will probably include the skin as well as Ahri's ASU. Obviously, this date is based on leaks and fans should take it with a pinch of salt.

Poll : 0 votes