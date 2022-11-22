DRX announces free agency of its entire roster only two weeks after winning League of Legends Worlds 2022 

DRX, the reigning League of Legends Worlds 2022 champion, has officially announced on its Twitter account that the contracts of all of its players have expired and hence are now free agents as of November 22, 2022.

This is massive news since it has only been two weeks since these players clinched the prestigious title. Thus, it is going to be quite interesting to witness what the future holds for these players in the days to come.

Worlds 2022 Champions DRX @DRXGlobal DRX announces the contracts with Hwang 'Kingen' Sung-hoon, Hong 'Pyosik' Chang-hyun, Kim 'Zeka' Geon-woo, Kim 'Deft' Hyeok-gyu, Jo 'BeryL' Geon-hee have been expired.



DRX sincerely appreciates the five players being on the team’s most brilliant journey. DRX announces the contracts with Hwang 'Kingen' Sung-hoon, Hong 'Pyosik' Chang-hyun, Kim 'Zeka' Geon-woo, Kim 'Deft' Hyeok-gyu, Jo 'BeryL' Geon-hee have been expired.DRX sincerely appreciates the five players being on the team’s most brilliant journey. https://t.co/smWslgfRYO

This is because the performances that have been put forth by Zeka, Kingen, BeryL, Deft, and Pyosik during the Worlds 2022 are bound to attract much interest worldwide. Apart from that, there is also the financial aspect where the valuation of these players has increased and only the top teams will be able to afford their salaries.

DRX will try to renew the contracts of these players before League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split, but the chance of that happening is low

DRX's League of Legends Worlds 2022 winning roster may have entered free agency, but that does not mean that their story will end just yet. That's because DRX has also announced that the team will be communicating with its players and will try to renew their contracts before LCK 2023 Spring Split begins.

The problem, however, is that other top League of Legends organizations have already started to make their move toward acquiring some of the stars from DRX's former roster. On account of the Worlds 2022 title, the agencies that represent these players are demanding better contracts for their clients.

Worlds 2022 Champions DRX @DRXGlobal



Thank you for being on the companion of 2022 DRX, and DRX promises to write an even more shining story with the best players next year.



#DRX In order to continue the enjoyable challenge with these players, DRX will communicate with them to try to renew their contracts.Thank you for being on the companion of 2022 DRX, and DRX promises to write an even more shining story with the best players next year. In order to continue the enjoyable challenge with these players, DRX will communicate with them to try to renew their contracts. Thank you for being on the companion of 2022 DRX, and DRX promises to write an even more shining story with the best players next year.#DRX

Hence, the bidding war will largely depend on who can approach the players with the most lucrative offers. In fact, there have been several rumors that Zeka, DRX's former mid laner, might be on his way to the LPL.

He did play in that league in 2020 and 2021 before being picked by DRX during the 2022 pre-season. However, back then he was a young and upcoming star who did not have any achievements under his belt.

Jh21 @JHYooHoo [Sources]

DRX is having trouble extending Kingen and Zeka. The two players' agency is urging them to enter free agency. [Sources]DRX is having trouble extending Kingen and Zeka. The two players' agency is urging them to enter free agency.

echo is in offseason hell @all_kindred_eve @longf1ights zeka and kingen to lpl though ........ both not surprised and also super depressed LOL ik there were kingen rumors at least but damn i wanted to see more zeka in the lck @longf1ights zeka and kingen to lpl though ........ both not surprised and also super depressed LOL ik there were kingen rumors at least but damn i wanted to see more zeka in the lck

This time things are different, which means that teams like EDG and other top organizations from League of Legends LPL will be willing to buy him at any cost, especially since he was considered the best mid laner at the Worlds 2022. However, not just Zeka, but DRX's former top laner Kingen is also under the radar of a few top teams after witnessing his match-winning performances on Aatrox at Worlds 2022.

Patty Yu @Patty_Esports Deft：”Because of military service, I can make guarantees, but if I can I will try to continue to play.” Deft：”Because of military service, I can make guarantees, but if I can I will try to continue to play.”

Lastly, there is Deft, whose situation is slightly complicated as he still needs to go for mandatory military service in South Korea since he is already 26 years old. However, now that he has won the Worlds 2022, it is possible that he might decide to continue for another year and postpone his service.

Until Deft makes up his mind, it will be tough to predict his future. Even then, if he does decide to continue, several teams will be willing to buy an ADC of his quality. In fact, it would not be surprising if a few North American League of Legends teams decide to approach him with lucrative offers.

Poll : 0 votes