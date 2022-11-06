DRX BeryL wants Honkai Impact's Elysia to be primary inspiration for his League of Legends Worlds 2022 champion skin

DRX's support, BeryL, after his victory in the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2022, announced that he wants Ashe to be his pick for the team-specific champion skin. Additionally, he apparently asked the Riot Games' team to make sure that the cosmetic is inspired by Elysia, one of the characters in Honkai Impact 3.

BeryL is known to be an avid player of both Genshin Impact as well as Honkai Impact 3. In fact, a few days before the finals, he got worried as he was unable to get into his Genshin Impact account and was helped by the casters from the LCK.

They said yes, so I got embarrassed and showed the Riot skin team picture of my character. I got publically executed." BeryL: "I'll be honest -- I asked the Riot skin design team whether I can draw reference to a character in another game [for my #Worlds2022 skin].They said yes, so I got embarrassed and showed the Riot skin team picture of my character. I got publically executed." BeryL: "I'll be honest -- I asked the Riot skin design team whether I can draw reference to a character in another game [for my #Worlds2022 skin].They said yes, so I got embarrassed and showed the Riot skin team picture of my character. I got publically executed." https://t.co/Bdyd9y7BrC

Therefore, it is not surprising that he wants the Worlds 2022 skin to also have a design based on one of his favorite characters from a game that he absolutely loves. In fact, there is a running meme in the League of Legends community that BeryL's mastery over the title comes from his obsession with HoYoverse's offerings.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 champion BeryL spends a lot in Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3

As mentioned previously, BeryL has asked Riot Games to ensure that his Worlds 2022 champion skin is designed off Elysia from Honkai Impact 3. This, however, is not the first instance where he has involved the HoYoverse titles into his daily life as a League of Legends player.

BeryL spent a huge section of his income into a Genshin Impact banner after winning the Worlds 2020 trophy with DWG KIA. In fact, he often spends a lot of money into both Genshin Impact as well as Honkai Impact 3 since he loves these two games quite a lot.

This is not much of an issue for him since BeryL is arguably one of the greatest support players of all time in League of Legends. He has reached three World Championship finals in consecutive years with two different teams and managed to win twice.

Elysia's skin in LOL 🤭 BeryL, I got you!Elysia's skin in LOL 🤭 BeryL, I got you! ❤️Elysia's skin in LOL 🤭 https://t.co/52p0lXpuQf

He is up there with some of the legends of the game, but his obsession with Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3 is something that makes him extra special within the community. He is sort of a connection between HoYoverse and League of Legends, and his obsession with both these worlds is also a living meme within the community.

In any case, it is now time to see if Riot Games do end up honoring his choice. Previously, when he won in 2020, the company ended up creating his Leona skin based off another anime character of his choice.

Therefore, it is possible that the DRX Worlds 2022 Ashe skin will end up having a close resemblance to HoYoverse's heroine, Elysia.

