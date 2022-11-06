Uncrowned no more: Deft and DRX complete Cinderella run to win League of Legends Worlds 2022 title

The finals of League of Legends Worlds 2022 has come to an end and it was DRX who finally completed the Cinderella run that started all the way in the play-in stage to lift the trophy in the end. It was a brilliant five-game series where both T1 and DRX fought neck and neck, but it was the latter that eventually came out on top.

The trophy also means that Deft, one of the greatest players of all time, will no longer remain uncrowned. However, this win was not just about Deft, but also about Zeka, Pyosik, Beryl, and Kingen who gave their all and conquered all odds in order to make this impossible dream a reality.

DRX showcased immense resilience, mental fortitude, and discipline even when things looked absolutely dire. These players never faltered under pressure and that is what truly made this roster world champions.

DRX's League of Legends Worlds 2022 victory is arguably the greatest underdog story of all time

DRX has just lifted the League of Legends Worlds 2022 trophy, but it was not an easy road. The team barely scraped into Worlds 2022 as the fourth seed from South Korea.

Every fan and analyst in the world put DRX in the third or fourth tier when it came to power rankings. They had to overcome teams like Top Esports, EDG, RNG, Gen.G, and T1 in order to lift the trophy.

Therefore, it is understandable that nobody in the entire world put their bets on DRX. In fact, before the Worlds 2022 Finals, DRX had 0 wins against T1 in the entire year.

However, when it mattered, they pulled through and wrote a story that can only be heard in legends. Therefore, this victory for the team can be regarded as the greatest underdog story of all time, not just in League of Legends, but probably in all of esports.

In any case, DRX would have never been able to do this without the players that they have right now. Before they participated in Worlds 2022, everyone regarded them as a choker.

The team was inconsistent and used to falter in crucial moments. However, it seems the players finally learned how to dust off those inconsistencies and ascend to the level that is required to survive in a world championship.

Zeka became the kingslayer as he demolished the likes of Xiaohu, Scout, Knight, and even Faker in his first ever Worlds. Kingen silently grabbed win after win in the toplane while the entire League of Legends world was debating between 369 and Zeus for the title of the best in that position.

Then obviously there is Deft, who has cemented himself as probably the greatest ADC of all time. Lastly, credit needs to be given to Beryl as well who played his third consecutive Worlds final.

He previously played in 2020 and 2021 with DWG KIA, where he won once and lost once. This time around it was with DRX, but he has truly earned the title of one of the greatest support players of all time.

