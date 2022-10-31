G2 Esports fans must be thrilled about the rumors from League of Legends insiders about popular ADC Steven "Hans Sama" Liv joining the German side this winter.

One of the biggest and most prominent organizations in League of Legends is G2 Esports. Last year, they announced the resignation of three key players, Wunder, Mikyx, and Rekkles, who were all top performers in their respective roles due to their dismal performances in the League of Legends LEC 2021 season.

Fans have heavily speculated about player transfers ever since the announcement. One such player who caught the attention of LEC fans was none other than Rogue's star bot laner, Hans Sama.

Given G2 Esports' past, fans were quite excited about the possibility of Hans Sama joining the team for the 2022 season. However, the French prodigy left them in despair by joining North American heavyweight Team Liquid.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo [Sources] Hans Sama is set to join G2 Esports [Sources] Hans Sama is set to join G2 Esports https://t.co/F2u9axv6LI

Recently, rumors regarding Hans Sama's transfer to G2 once again came back to life. According to journalist and content creator LEC_Wooloo, the star ADC is all set to finally join Rogue's direct rival in the upcoming transfer window.

Several teams, including MAD Lions, SK Gaming, Team BDS, and Karmine Corp reportedly showed interest in Sama.

Hans Sama's journey as a League of Legends pro

Hans Sama is arguably the current best ADC in the world (image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

It has been widely acknowledged by fans that the TL bot laner is one of the finest AD Carry in Europe as a result of his outstanding accomplishments in the competitive League of Legends arena since 2020.

Hans Sama, a young bot laner from France, began his career modestly by joining groups like The Gentle Team, E-corp Gentle, and Millenium. The tremendously gifted youngster had the chance to compete in LEC 2016 with Misfits Gaming.

Hans Sama understandably seized the chance and joined the squad for three arduous years before recognizing that Misfits were simply not the right fit for him and that he wanted a change of scenery.

IAMJERM - YouTube @I_am_jerm



Wooloo reporting that Hans Sama is set to join G2, replacing Flakked as the new ADC.



It had been said Hans was one of the big “dominoes” of the off-season so hopefully we get rolling now



Can Hans bounce back after a rough 2022?? 🤔 Wooloo reporting that Hans Sama is set to join G2, replacing Flakked as the new ADC.It had been said Hans was one of the big “dominoes” of the off-season so hopefully we get rolling nowCan Hans bounce back after a rough 2022?? 🤔 🔥 🔥Wooloo reporting that Hans Sama is set to join G2, replacing Flakked as the new ADC.It had been said Hans was one of the big “dominoes” of the off-season so hopefully we get rolling nowCan Hans bounce back after a rough 2022?? 🤔

As a result, Hans Sama joined Rogue, the group with which he enjoyed the most success. Hans Sama joined Team Liquid in the NA after leaving Rogue last year. Despite the team appearing to be strong, they fell short of expectations and failed to make it to Worlds 2022.

Hans Sama has always been a very aggressive AD carry that strives to take the game by the throat and win his lane. Him joining G2, yet another team with players constantly wanting to impress with outplays and show off, is therefore not surprising.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo Hans Sama had interest from many teams including MAD, SK, BDS & KC. In the end the decision came down to VIT, FNC & G2. Hans Sama has now decided for G2 Esports, according to sources, and is set to sign with them.



Hans being a free agent helped making him an attractive pick up. Hans Sama had interest from many teams including MAD, SK, BDS & KC. In the end the decision came down to VIT, FNC & G2. Hans Sama has now decided for G2 Esports, according to sources, and is set to sign with them.Hans being a free agent helped making him an attractive pick up. https://t.co/sZdiqPWALN

LEC_Wooloo claimed that Hans Sama had interest from many teams. However, the decision came down to Vitality, Fnatic, and G2. He finally decided on G2 Esports, according to sources, and is all set to sign with them. The fact that Hans Sama is now a free agent also helped G2 Esports in making the attractive pick.

