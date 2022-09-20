League of Legends star Hans Sama bids farewell to Team Liquid a year after moving to LCS

League of Legends Worlds 2022 hasn't even commenced but roster shuffles within the community have already begun. As it appears, the biggest one amongst them is the departure of star ADC, Hans Sama from Team Liquid.

Team Liquid built a superteam during the 2022 pre-season with Hans Sama being one of the additions. However, the team combination didn't seem to work and it failed to qualify for the Worlds 2022. As a result, the roster has seen some changes and it looks like Hans Sama is the first domino to fall.

Hans Sama was regarded as the best ADC in the west when he was with Rogue in 2021. However, once he moved to North America and joined Team Liquid, his performance dropped drastically and he simply became a shade of his former self.

Hans Sama might be looking to return to League of Legends LEC after departure from Team Liquid

As mentioned previously, Hans Sama joined League of Legends LCS side Team Liquid back in the 2022 pre-season. It was, in fact, one of the biggest stories at the time as he was highly regarded as the best ADC across the western region.

It was a million dollar move and Rogue made a fair amount of cash. Team Liquid signed Hans Sama on a three-year contract and he was initially expected to stay until the end of 2024.

But things did not turn out as expected. Team Liquid's super team including Bjergsen, Bwipo and Hans Sama failed to qualify for the Worlds 2022, proving to be a major disaster for the entire roster.

This led to several fans demanding changes to the team and it seems like the LCS side has decided to respond immediately. Hans Sama was released by Team Liquid following which an official announcement was made on the organization's Twitter page on September 20, 2022.

Once the announcement was made, it immediately blew up and the community began discussing Hans Sama's future plans. There are rumors and leaks that suggest he might be on his way back to League of Legends' LEC.

Obviously, things are still in the early stages as the LEC might see a few changes next year. As fans might be aware, Misfits Gaming has sold its spot to Heretics. However, there are rumors that Karmine Corp might be trying to enter the LEC as well.

Current reports suggest Karmine Corp's star ADC Rekkles might join Heretics and return to League of Legends' LEC. Therefore, Karmine Corp will need a new player in that position and Hans Sama is probably in contention to join them.

There is a catch though. Chances are that Karmine Corp might not be joining LEC, which means Hans Sama might need to look for a different team that competes at the highest level. Apart from that, there is also the question of money as Hans Sama will cost a lot.

Whichever way, Hans Sama's future isn't expected to settle anytime soon as currently, most teams are focused on League of Legends Worlds 2022. The transfers will officially begin post-November, meaning the Hans Sama saga should continue for some time.

