League of Legends World Championship 2022: Where to watch the international event in different languages

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is right around the corner, and fans around the world are eager to see which team will hoist the Summoner's Cup this time around.
The major international event will kick off on September 29 in Mexico City and will come to an end on November 5 in San Francisco. The best teams from every region across the world will be duking it out in the upcoming competition, with 24 rosters attending this year’s event.
With viewers from various regions tuning in to see the matches, most of whom speak regional languages, Riot Games have made it so that fans will be able to enjoy the event in their native tongue.
Multiple broadcasters will be streaming the highly anticipated event in different languages, and the League of Legends developers have made sure that no fan gets to enjoy Worlds 2022 any less.
The League of Legends World Championship 2022 will be featured in 17 languages, with over 22 broadcast partners streaming the show live.
Today’s guide will go over the entire list of channels where fans will be able to tune in to catch the games in different languages.
All League of Legends World Championship 2022 broadcasters and channels
Below is the list of all broadcast partners along with the region/country that they belong to:
1) Riot Games
2) OTP
- Language/Country: France
- Channel: Twitch
3) Summoner’s Inn
4) PG Esports
- Language/Country: Italy
- Channel: Twitch
5) LVP Spain
- Language/Country: Spain
- Channel: Twitch
6) Polsat Games
7) Riot Games Korea
8) Riot Games Brazil
9) Esport1
10) Riot Games Japan
- Language/Country: Japan
- Channel: Twitch
11) Riot Games Latin America
12) TV Azteca Esports
13) Riot Games Taiwan
14) Riot Games Hong Kong
15) Riot Games Thailand
16) Riot Games Turkey
17) VETV7 ESPORTS
- Language/Country: Vietnam
- Channel: YouTube
18) NaverTV
- Language/Country: South Korea
- Channel: NaverTV
19) Tencent
- Language/Country: China
- Channel: Tencent
20) Bilibili
- Language/Country: China
- Channel: Bilibili
21) Douyu
- Language/Country: China
- Channel: Douyu
22) Huya
- Language/Country: China
- Channel: Huya
How to earn additional rewards by watching the League of Legends World Championship 2022
Players looking to earn rewards while watching the proceedings of the games will be able to do so by making their way to the official LoL Esports streaming platform, where the streams of all the broadcast partners mentioned above will be available.
Fans will be able to get their hands on some event-exclusive drops and rewards by simply watching the games on the platform. The League of Legends international event will begin on September 29, 2022, and is one of the most anticipated tournaments for the popular MOBA title.