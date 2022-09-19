League of Legends World Championship 2022: Where to watch the international event in different languages

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is right around the corner, and fans around the world are eager to see which team will hoist the Summoner's Cup this time around.

The major international event will kick off on September 29 in Mexico City and will come to an end on November 5 in San Francisco. The best teams from every region across the world will be duking it out in the upcoming competition, with 24 rosters attending this year’s event.

With viewers from various regions tuning in to see the matches, most of whom speak regional languages, Riot Games have made it so that fans will be able to enjoy the event in their native tongue.

Multiple broadcasters will be streaming the highly anticipated event in different languages, and the League of Legends developers have made sure that no fan gets to enjoy Worlds 2022 any less.

The League of Legends World Championship 2022 will be featured in 17 languages, with over 22 broadcast partners streaming the show live.

Today’s guide will go over the entire list of channels where fans will be able to tune in to catch the games in different languages.

All League of Legends World Championship 2022 broadcasters and channels

Below is the list of all broadcast partners along with the region/country that they belong to:

1) Riot Games

Language/Country: English

Channel: Twitch, YouTube

2) OTP

Language/Country: France

Channel: Twitch

3) Summoner’s Inn

Language/Country: Germany

Channel: Twitch, YouTube

4) PG Esports

Language/Country: Italy

Channel: Twitch

5) LVP Spain

Language/Country: Spain

Channel: Twitch

6) Polsat Games

Language/Country: Poland

Channel: Twitch, YouTube

7) Riot Games Korea

Language/Country: South Korea

Channel: Twitch, AfreecaTV

8) Riot Games Brazil

9) Esport1

Language/Country: Hungary

Channel: Twitch, YouTube

10) Riot Games Japan

Language/Country: Japan

Channel: Twitch

11) Riot Games Latin America

Language/Country: South America

Channel: Twitch, YouTube, Trovo

12) TV Azteca Esports

Language/Country: Mexico

Channel: Twitch, YouTube

13) Riot Games Taiwan

Language/Country: Taiwan

Channel: Twitch, YouTube

14) Riot Games Hong Kong

Language/Country: Hong Kong

Channel: Twitch, YouTube

15) Riot Games Thailand

Language/Country: Thailand

Channel: Twitch, YouTube

16) Riot Games Turkey

17) VETV7 ESPORTS

Language/Country: Vietnam

Channel: YouTube

18) NaverTV

Language/Country: South Korea

Channel: NaverTV

19) Tencent

Language/Country: China

Channel: Tencent

20) Bilibili

Language/Country: China

Channel: Bilibili

21) Douyu

Language/Country: China

Channel: Douyu

22) Huya

Language/Country: China

Channel: Huya

How to earn additional rewards by watching the League of Legends World Championship 2022

Players looking to earn rewards while watching the proceedings of the games will be able to do so by making their way to the official LoL Esports streaming platform, where the streams of all the broadcast partners mentioned above will be available.

Fans will be able to get their hands on some event-exclusive drops and rewards by simply watching the games on the platform. The League of Legends international event will begin on September 29, 2022, and is one of the most anticipated tournaments for the popular MOBA title.

