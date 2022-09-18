“I cannot do this” - Tyler1 unhappy with the state of League of Legends games, says it’s not ‘sustainable’

At the end of a September 17 livestream, Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" expressed his unhappiness with the current state of League of Legends games.

Tyler declared that he could no longer play the multiplayer game after losing a round because of an AFK (away from keyboard) player. He claimed that playing the game was not "sustainable" and said:

"This s**t is not sustainable. I cannot do this. Not possible. I cannot play these games."

Tyler1 voices his opinions on the state of League of Legends games

The 27-year-old had a rather unfortunate final game, as his team's mid laner (Kennen) left the game mid-way, resulting in the streamer getting beaten in less than 20 minutes.

As expected, Tyler was not happy with the way the match transpired and remarked:

"Oh! So, what's this, bro? The last two games, I've had two AFKs. I get reduced LP (ranked League Points) for this one, right?"

The Twitch sensation was relieved to learn that his loss had been mitigated. He continued the conversation and hoped to get an interview with Riot Games sometime soon:

"Nice! Five less LP. Let's go. 6 (wins) and 3 (loses) for the day, not bad. My ad's already playing. Not bad. With that being said, that concludes this dog s**t f***ing week! Hopefully, I get an interview this weekend. I could make a little video, I could make it about win-trading, or whatever. Hopefully!"

Timestamp: 06:20:11

Tyler1 mentioned that it had been a while since he had hosted a six-hour broadcast and recalled:

"It's probably the worst; I said at the beginning of the stream, it's probably the worst it's been for me. Since I don't know, when. I don't know when I couldn't play League for more than six hours. It's been a while. It's like 2019, I think, or something. It's been a long time. I can't, bro."

The streamer stated that things would be solvable if Riot Games banned players who were hampering ranked progression:

"It's so bad, I can't play it. It's just the games are so dog s**t. Everything's so bad. I think what's so annoying is, it's like solvable things. It just takes Riot, like, banning the guys in my game, or betting, or whatever, like that."

He bid farewell to his audience and stated that he would resume livestreaming on Monday:

"So, it is what it is. We will be live on Monday. Peace!"

Fans react to the streamer's frustration

The YouTube comments section featured more than 140 fan reactions. One viewer urged Tyler1 to recognize his "power" and suggested that he have a conversation with Riot Games regarding the issues that disrupt his gameplay:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Images via Tyler1 NA Clips/YouTube)

Tyler1 is one of the biggest League of Legends content creators on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, having played the title for more than 10,300 hours on his Twitch channel. He has 5,060,002 followers and averages more than 17k viewers per stream.

