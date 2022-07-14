Doublelift gets struck by Riot Games after he comments on their declining viewership

Former League of Legends pro Yiliang "Doublelift" revealed that Riot Games had struck his channel for the second time after he talked about the declining viewership of the League Championship Series (LCS) during a previous livestream.

After competing in MrBeast's $150,000 League of Legends duel against Ninja, Yiliang stated that Riot Games did not allow Team Liquid's mid-laner Søren "Bjergsen" to participate in the YouTuber's tournament. Following this, he criticized the MOBA developers by stating that these kinds of decisions have resulted in a continuous decline in viewership for LCS.

During a recent stream on July 14, the professional Attack Damage Carry (ADC) player mentioned that his critical comments got him struck down by Riot Games, and he sarcastically apologized for making them.

Doublelift sarcastically apologizes to Riot Games for saying that LCS was "dying"

The former Team Solo Mid (TSM) member is a vocal personality and does not shy away from providing his opinions on various subjects.

A few days ago, the Twitch streamer revealed that Riot Games and LCS blocked Bjergesen from competing in MrBeast's $150k League of Legends tournament.

In the same clip, Doublelift provided his take on the declining viewership for LCS and said:

"Look, guys. LCS is dying. Like, the viewership is absolutely done. There's no denying it. Everyone can feel it."

During a recent livestream, Yiliang spoke about the clip and added that Riot Games had imposed a strike on his channel after he said the phrase "LCS is dying." He said:

"Your boy got headshot by LCS. Couple days ago, I was talking about how LCS was so stupid for not letting Bjergsen play in MrBeast's tournament, and I think I said the word 'LCS is dying,' okay? So your boy got an extremely turbo headshot by LCS. I'm on my second strike."

He followed up by talking a bit about his first strike:

"My first strike was something completely random. I was watching a YouTube video, and like, it said some profanity, and I got my first strike."

Doublelift shed some light on his second strike and how it would affect his upcoming streams:

"I got my second strike which means I can't co-stream this upcoming weekend of LCS. I know, I can't. Yeah, RIP the co-stream, guys. I'll see you for playoffs."

The 28-year-old then took the opportunity to sarcastically apologize to Riot Games:

"And as a token of my apology, I wanted to correct my statement. LCS is not dying, and they're not stupid. Actually, the League is thriving, and I wanted to show you guys. How do I take a screenshot?"

Doublelift pulled up a screenshot of a recent LCS broadcast which had 36.4k viewers watching the stream. He slyly altered the number to make the viewership appear to be 236.4k and stated:

"This is an unedited photo that I took right here, okay? As a token of apology, it is absolutely going nuts! 236k viewers. Okay, sorry. Moving on!"

Fans react to Doublelift's apology

A conversation thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit featured more than 45 fan comments. Here are some of the most relevant ones:

Doublelift is one of the most popular and iconic North American professional League of Legends players who began competing at the highest levels of the game in 2011. Yiliang retired in November 2020 after making multiple appearances at the League of Legends World Championship.

