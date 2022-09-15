League of Legends video featuring Lil Nas X teases Worlds 2022 official theme song 

League of Legends' developer Riot Games recently released a short video on their official YouTube channel and provided a small teaser for the Worlds 2022 anthem. The song will be called Star Walkin' and will feature Grammy Award winning American rapper, Lil Nas X.

Anthem | STAR WALKIN' by @lilnasx | Sept 23 Introducing the NEW PRESIDENT of #LeagueOfLegends , Lil Nas Xecutive. #Worlds22 Anthem | STAR WALKIN' by @lilnasx | Sept 23 Introducing the NEW PRESIDENT of #LeagueOfLegends, Lil Nas Xecutive. #Worlds22 Anthem | STAR WALKIN' by @lilnasx | Sept 23 https://t.co/GigRg0MM41

The official anthem of the League of Legends World Championships is really big as it helps to hype up fans all over the world. Therefore, the pressure on Lil Nas X will be quite high as fans are usually quite critical regarding the World Championship anthems.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 official anthem will be released in September

The name of Lil Nas X's song is going to be Star Walkin' and is set for release on September 23, 2022. As such, fans will need to wait for only one more week before it comes out, which means that the hype surrounding the same has started to build quite massively.

Whenever a brand new World Championship anthem is released, Riot Games also ends up releasing a video along with the same. Previously, every anthem was accompanied by an animated video showcasing some of the top players participating in the tournament along with their signature champions.

Hopefully, the developers will follow the same tradition this time as well as the animated video is one of the key attractions of the tournament. Previous World Championship anthems such as Rise, Phoenix, and Burn it All Down have set the bar very high, which means Lil Nas X will have a lot of ground to cover.

However, considering his talent and his track record, fans can be sure that the League of Legends Worlds 2022 anthem will be a sure hit. In any case, the release of the song is still a celebration and if fans want, they can pre-save the song right away.

This will ensure that they do not miss the release of the song even if they forget the date. In order to pre-save, they will simply need to check out the tweet provided below and follow accordingly.

Worlds 2022 is set to officially start from September 29, 2022, in North America. Hence, preparations regarding the tournament are in full swing as the teams are locked in and players are busy sharpening their skills in solo queue.

The anthem will simply be the final piece of the puzzle as it will officially mark the beginning of a month-long celebration of the best League of Legends teams in the entire world.

