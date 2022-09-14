Lulu receives highly awaited nerf to her polymorph ability in League of Legends' PBE for patch 12.18 cycle

Lulu is arguably one of the strongest support champions in League of Legends. Her overloaded kit and late-game scaling have made Lulu a top priority pick in solo queues and professional matches.

Hence, Riot Games has finally landed a few nerfs in her kit along with League of Legends' PBE for the 12.18 patch cycle. These changes are directed towards her polymorph ability, which is arguably one of the most powerful abilities in the entire game.

* W cooldown increased from 17 - 13 seconds to 17 - 15

* W polymorph duration reduced from 1.25 - 2.25 seconds to 1.2 - 2

Lulu nerfs:* W cooldown increased from 17 - 13 seconds to 17 - 15* W polymorph duration reduced from 1.25 - 2.25 seconds to 1.2 - 2* W base bonus MS reduced from 30% to 25%

Ever since League of Legends' durability update hit the summoner's rift, enchanters have massively risen in priority. However, no other enchanter had the same impact as Lulu did.

Unfortunately, she has escaped any nerf for a long time, which has made her a terrorizing champion to play against. Considering Worlds 2022 is fast approaching, it is understandable that developers are finally nerfing her as she is way too good and can pretty much turn the tides of fate single-handedly.

Lulu's nerfs might look small in League of Legends, but they will have a substantial impact during engages

Before moving any further, it is first essential to provide information on the nerfs to Lulu in League of Legends.

Lulu nerfs

The nerfs that Lulu is set to receive along with League of Legends patch 12.18 are as follows:

W cooldown increased from 17 - 13 seconds to 17 - 15

W polymorph duration reduced from 1.25 - 2.25 seconds to 1.2 - 2

W base bonus MS reduced from 30% to 25%

Thus, it is clear that the nerfs are heavily directed towards Lulu's W ability. This ability is quite overloaded, providing all-round utility in almost every scenario.

When used on an enemy, the ability turns them into a small and harmless animal. In other words, the enemy becomes incapable of using any ability and is rendered useless for a short duration. Lulu’s polymorph ability is quite highly dreaded amongst League of Legends players.

However, if the ability is used on an ally, it grants them movement speed, which can either run away from a sticky situation or chase an enemy. No other champion in the game can do this, which makes Lulu quite valuable in battle.

Unfortunately, a few League of Legends fans feel that the nerfs are not quite big and that a 2-second increase in cooldown or a 0.05-second reduced duration will not make much difference. As it happens, the reality is quite different from what fans feel now.

This cooldown increase can make or break a fight in any given scenario. One of the reasons why this ability felt so broken was that Lulu could use it multiple times in a fight and sort of spam it over and over, especially at later stages.

However, since the ability's cooldown has increased, players will notice that they cannot use it more frequently, which is often the difference between life and death within League of Legends. The duration of the reduced polymorph will also make quite a big difference as that will often enable enemies to escape difficult situations.

Those 2 seconds of cd are the difference between her interrupting or not repeated engages in longer fights, or boosting allies for chasing/kiting or not, and this quarter second of duration is the difference of poly'd target getting away or dying.

Lastly, the reduced movement speed will considerably differ in the laning phase. It is hard to say whether this will strip Lulu of her status as the number one pick in professional games and solo queue.

However, it will have a considerable effect where players must be more careful while using the W ability.

