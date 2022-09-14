League of Legends patch 12.18 complete pre-notes: All expected changes, release date, and more

League of Legends patch 12.18 will introduce a fair amount of balance changes next week. It will be the last set of tweaks that will make their way to the MOBA with the 2022 World Championship in focus.

The pre-notes for the upcoming update have finally been revealed by Riot Games. It seems that Udyr will be in for a lot of adjustments, while Ashe and Lee Sin will be up for some buffs.

Nerfs will also make their way to Kalista and Lulu as the League of Legends developers look to balance the bot lane duo ahead of the international event.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Generally going for safe changes this patch so we can target accurately. There's a decent amount of unknown, with 12.16, 17, 18 having no Pro Play exposure, but we're relatively confident we'll be in a good spot post these changes. Udyr changes are buffs to DPS and nerfs to Tank Generally going for safe changes this patch so we can target accurately. There's a decent amount of unknown, with 12.16, 17, 18 having no Pro Play exposure, but we're relatively confident we'll be in a good spot post these changes. Udyr changes are buffs to DPS and nerfs to Tank https://t.co/uF1EDHAHvR

Riot Games mentioned in the tweet:

“Generally going for safe changes in this patch so we can target accurately. There's a decent amount of unknown, with 12.16, 17, 18 having no Pro Play exposure, but we're relatively confident we'll be in a good spot post these changes. Udyr changes are buffs to DPS and nerfs to Tank.”

League of Legends patch 12.18 complete pre-notes

Kampsycho @Kampsycho

Happy to see Hecarim nerfs but I swear he's only picked when he's busted and never when he's close to balance.



I hope this worlds patch develops a great meta to watch and enjoy, Kinda hyped for this one for once.



#BugfixYorick @RiotPhroxzon It ain't worlds without Thresh & Leesin I guess..Happy to see Hecarim nerfs but I swear he's only picked when he's busted and never when he's close to balance.I hope this worlds patch develops a great meta to watch and enjoy, Kinda hyped for this one for once. @RiotPhroxzon It ain't worlds without Thresh & Leesin I guess..Happy to see Hecarim nerfs but I swear he's only picked when he's busted and never when he's close to balance.I hope this worlds patch develops a great meta to watch and enjoy, Kinda hyped for this one for once.#BugfixYorick https://t.co/dM9l9IZ6Fg

Before moving on to the list of alterations in the 12.18 pre-notes, it’s important to note that the changes mentioned will first make their way to the League of Legends PBE.

Riot Games will examine the changes on the League of Legends test servers before officially shipping them with the final update.

Given below are the League of Legends 12.18 pre-notes.

1) Champion Buffs

Ashe (Marksmen)

QAS: 20-40% >>> 25-55%

Thresh

HP Growth: 115 >>> 120 — E Damage: 65-185 >>> 75-215

Lee Sin

HP Growth: 99 >>> 105 — W Vamp: 5-23% >>> 5-27%

Nasus

W AS Slow: 50% of MS Slow >>> 75% of MS Slow

RCD: 120 >>> 110-90

2) Champion Nerfs

Miss Fortune

AD Growth: 2.7 >>> 2.4

HP Growth: 107 >>> 103

Kalista Base

HP: 604 >>> 564

Q Bonus AD Ratio: 95% >>> 90%

Q Ramp Damage: +6% per 100 bonus AD >>> +5% per 100 bonus AD

Hecarim

W Healing: 30% (+2.5% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 25% (+2% per 100 bonus AD)

Rhaast (Kayn)

Q HP % Ratio Per 100 bonus AD: 5% >>> 3.5%

Lulu

W MS: 30% >>> 25%

W Poly Duration: 1.25-2.25s >>> 1.2-2.0

CD: 17-13 >>> 17-15

Nocturne

AD Growth: 3.1 >>> 2.6

3) Champion Adjustments

Maokai (role adjustments)

P Healing: 4.8-14% >>> 4.5-12%

Q Monster Bonus Dmg: 40-120 >>> 80-160

E AP Ratio: 42.5% >>> 40%

E Emp AP Ratio :: 85% >>> 80%

Udyr (build adjustments)

Base Stats

Health per level: 106 >> 98

Armor per level: 5.2 >> 4.7

[Q] - Wilding Claw

Mana Cost: 45~28 >> 20

NEW: First two hits gain 50 attack range (matches awakened functionality)

NEW: Awakened version deals an additional 2~5% (+0.03% bonus AD) max health physical damage on the first two attacks

AP ratio on each lightning strike :: 0.006% >> 0.008%

[W] - Iron Mantle

%HP heal :: 1.2/1.26/1.32/1.38/1.44/1.5% >> 1.2%

%HP shield :: 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6/4.0% >> 2/2.3/2.6/2.8/3.2/3.5%

Life Steal : 15% >> 15/16/17/18/19/20%

[R] - Wingborne Storm

Magic damage: 20/38/56/74/92/110 +0.4AP >> 20/36/52/68/84/100 +0.35AP

Damage to minions: 50/60/70/80% at levels 1/6/11/16 >> 40/55/70/85%

League of Legends patch 12.18 is set to go live next week on September 21, 2022.

