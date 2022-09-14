League of Legends patch 12.18 complete pre-notes: All expected changes, release date, and more

League of Legends patch 12.18 will introduce a fair amount of balance changes next week. It will be the last set of tweaks that will make their way to the MOBA with the 2022 World Championship in focus.
The pre-notes for the upcoming update have finally been revealed by Riot Games. It seems that Udyr will be in for a lot of adjustments, while Ashe and Lee Sin will be up for some buffs.
Nerfs will also make their way to Kalista and Lulu as the League of Legends developers look to balance the bot lane duo ahead of the international event.
Riot Games mentioned in the tweet:
“Generally going for safe changes in this patch so we can target accurately. There's a decent amount of unknown, with 12.16, 17, 18 having no Pro Play exposure, but we're relatively confident we'll be in a good spot post these changes. Udyr changes are buffs to DPS and nerfs to Tank.”
League of Legends patch 12.18 complete pre-notes
Before moving on to the list of alterations in the 12.18 pre-notes, it’s important to note that the changes mentioned will first make their way to the League of Legends PBE.
Riot Games will examine the changes on the League of Legends test servers before officially shipping them with the final update.
Given below are the League of Legends 12.18 pre-notes.
1) Champion Buffs
Ashe (Marksmen)
- QAS: 20-40% >>> 25-55%
Thresh
- HP Growth: 115 >>> 120 — E Damage: 65-185 >>> 75-215
Lee Sin
- HP Growth: 99 >>> 105 — W Vamp: 5-23% >>> 5-27%
Nasus
- W AS Slow: 50% of MS Slow >>> 75% of MS Slow
- RCD: 120 >>> 110-90
2) Champion Nerfs
Miss Fortune
- AD Growth: 2.7 >>> 2.4
- HP Growth: 107 >>> 103
Kalista Base
- HP: 604 >>> 564
- Q Bonus AD Ratio: 95% >>> 90%
- Q Ramp Damage: +6% per 100 bonus AD >>> +5% per 100 bonus AD
Hecarim
- W Healing: 30% (+2.5% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 25% (+2% per 100 bonus AD)
Rhaast (Kayn)
- Q HP % Ratio Per 100 bonus AD: 5% >>> 3.5%
Lulu
- W MS: 30% >>> 25%
- W Poly Duration: 1.25-2.25s >>> 1.2-2.0
- CD: 17-13 >>> 17-15
Nocturne
- AD Growth: 3.1 >>> 2.6
3) Champion Adjustments
Maokai (role adjustments)
- P Healing: 4.8-14% >>> 4.5-12%
- Q Monster Bonus Dmg: 40-120 >>> 80-160
- E AP Ratio: 42.5% >>> 40%
- E Emp AP Ratio :: 85% >>> 80%
Udyr (build adjustments)
Base Stats
- Health per level: 106 >> 98
- Armor per level: 5.2 >> 4.7
[Q] - Wilding Claw
- Mana Cost: 45~28 >> 20
- NEW: First two hits gain 50 attack range (matches awakened functionality)
- NEW: Awakened version deals an additional 2~5% (+0.03% bonus AD) max health physical damage on the first two attacks
- AP ratio on each lightning strike :: 0.006% >> 0.008%
[W] - Iron Mantle
- %HP heal :: 1.2/1.26/1.32/1.38/1.44/1.5% >> 1.2%
- %HP shield :: 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6/4.0% >> 2/2.3/2.6/2.8/3.2/3.5%
- Life Steal : 15% >> 15/16/17/18/19/20%
[R] - Wingborne Storm
- Magic damage: 20/38/56/74/92/110 +0.4AP >> 20/36/52/68/84/100 +0.35AP
- Damage to minions: 50/60/70/80% at levels 1/6/11/16 >> 40/55/70/85%
League of Legends patch 12.18 is set to go live next week on September 21, 2022.