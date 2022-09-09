League of Legends leaks reveal patch 12.18 Mythic Shop rotation: Ashen Slayer Sylas, Soulstealer Vayne, and more

League of Legends' Mythic Shop is a special place where players can buy past and present exclusive skins using the Mythic Essence. The current content of the shop was added to the game around three months back, and as per the norm, it will rotate soon.

As it happens, famous community leaker Julex Gameplays has provided information on the latest skins making their way into the shop. This includes the brand new Ashen Slayer Sylas skin and other fan-favorite cosmetic items such as Soulstealer Vayne and PsyOps Ezreal.

Julex Gameplays @Julex_Gameplays Mythic Shop Rotation:



Leave:

-Dreadnova Darius

-Hextech Ziggs

-Battle Academia Lux

-PROJECT: Zed



Enter:

-Hextech Poppy (100ME)

-Soulstealer Vayne (100 ME)

-Battle Academia Leona (125ME)

-PsyOps Ezreal (150ME)



However, it is essential to remember that all of these skins will have varying prices depending on their original release date. Apart from that, the time duration for the availability of the skins will vary.

This means that fans should buy them if they are willing to invest as soon as possible.

Full details regarding League of Legends patch 12.18 Mythic Shop rotation

The skins that will be added to League of Legends' Mythic Shop along with their prices in patch 12.18 are as follows:

Hextech Poppy (100 Mythic Essence)

Soulstealer Vayne (100 Mythic Essence)

Ashen Slayer Sylas (100 Mythic Essence)

Battle Academia Leona (125 Mythic Essence)

PsyOps Ezreal (125 Mythic Essence)

Again, it's important to remember that there will not be any Mythic Chroma for a Legendary skin along with patch 12.18. This has been confirmed by a Riot Games developer on Reddit as Mythic Chromas for Legendary skins are added on every two patches.

Since the previous one had the Mythic Chroma for Battle Academia Ezreal (a Legendary skin), this time, the only Chroma that users will find is that of Ashen Slayer Sylas. It will cost around 40 Mythic Essence.

In any case, the skins mentioned above will not be permanent and will rotate in the future. Amongst them, Hextech Poppy, Soulstealer Vayne, and Ashen Slayer Sylas will probably last for a total of six patches.

However, PsyOps Ezreal and Battle Academia Leona will last for only two patches, which means a month at the most. Hence, fans should ensure that they buy these skins in case they play these champions frequently.

Lastly, it will also be beneficial to mention how gamers can obtain Mythic Essence. As it happens, the only way to get them in massive amounts is through event passes.

Bess @BessWisty For those wondering about the Mythic Chroma in 12.18 for an old legendary skin: Mythic Chromas for Mythic skins counts towards the schedule, so for this patch is AK Sylas chroma only. The next Mythic Chroma for an old legendary should be in 12.20. For those wondering about the Mythic Chroma in 12.18 for an old legendary skin: Mythic Chromas for Mythic skins counts towards the schedule, so for this patch is AK Sylas chroma only. The next Mythic Chroma for an old legendary should be in 12.20. https://t.co/joL2Xtbl2i

Fortunately, as per leaks, League of Legends will probably have a Spirit Blossom event very soon. Therefore, if readers want, they can buy the event pass and grind it out until they obtain 2200 event points, the required amount to obtain 125 Mythic Essence (standard amount obtained through events in League of Legends).

