League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs week 3: Schedule, dates and more

League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs week 3 is just around the corner. This is the final week of the tournament, where the lower bracket finals and the grand finals will take place.

The LEC 2022 Summer Split winner will be crowned, and the final seeding for Worlds 2022 from Europe will be confirmed. Thus, the stakes and excitement levels are very high, and hence a detailed schedule along with other details has been provided in this article in detail.

It is also important to remember that the final week of the playoffs will be held in Malmo in front of a massive audience. This is the first time LEC has conducted such a large-scale roadshow since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

Full detail regarding League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs week 3

The schedule for League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs week three has been provided below:

1. Saturday- September 10

Rogue vs Fnatic

2. Sunday- September 11

G2 Esports vs TBD

The match that will take place on Saturday is the lower bracket final, where the loser will be eliminated, but the winner will proceed to the finals to face G2 Esports. Both games will take place in Malmo and are expected to be the LEC's most exciting weekend to date.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the G2 Esports vs Fnatic finals since it is a clash between two of the most successful organizations in Europe. It is often considered an encounter between the dynasty kings.

However, if Rogue can turn up on Saturday and defeat Fnatic, things could change massively. In any case, both the matches will be pretty exciting, and fans who will be visiting Malmo and those who will watch from their homes are in for a treat.

It is also vital to remember that both these matches will have a lot at stake regarding Worlds 2022 qualification. G2 Esports has reached the finals, which means that this team has already qualified for the group stages of League of Legends Worlds 2022.

This means that only one more team can make it to the group stages from the LEC, and it will be either Rogue or Fnatic. Whoever wins will directly qualify for the group stages, and the loser will have to participate in the play-in stage.

Qualifying for the groups is vital as it will provide more time for players to rest and prepare themselves. The play-in stage will begin on September 29, putting a lot of pressure on the team participating in the same.

Hence, Rogue and Fnatic will have to provide their best-ever performances to ensure a group stage birth for Worlds 2022. Even then, the finals will also have high stakes about Worlds 2022, as the winner will get the first seed from Europe, and the loser will get the second seed.

Usually, seeding makes a lot of difference as the higher seeds will have less chance of matching stronger teams when compared to lower seeds. This year, League of Legends Worlds 2022 will have teams like JDG, RNG, Gen.G, T1, Top Esports, and others.

All the teams mentioned here are the top eastern teams, and each one can win Worlds 2022. Therefore, getting the appropriate seeding from League of Legends LEC will reduce the chances of matching any of the teams above, providing a better chance of progressing through Worlds 2022.

