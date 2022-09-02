League of Legends Worlds 2022 Draw Show: Dates, pool-wise seeding, and more

League of Legends Worlds 2022 is only a month away. This means that fans will be eager to learn about the groups that their favorite teams are placed in to assess the probability of them winning the World Championships.
Riot Games announced that the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Draw Show will take place on September 11, 2022. Apart from that, they have also provided information on how the various seeded teams will be placed in specific pools.
During the Draw Show, various teams from all regions will be placed in pools based on seeding (depending on their placement in the regional Summer Splits). The teams will then be picked randomly and placed into groups. There will be separate draws for both the play-in stage as well as the group stage.
Full details regarding League of Legends Worlds 2022 Draw Show
As mentioned previously, the Draw Show for League of Legends Worlds 2022 will be conducted on September 11.
Worlds 2022 will be divided into two different sections. The first section will be the play-in stage, where the lower seeded teams from major regions and the qualified teams from the minor regions will compete. Once the play-in stage is over, the teams that rank the highest will directly qualify for the main stage.
The main stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 will consist of groups, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the grand finals. A total of 24 teams will be participating in the tournament. The total number of seeds from each region has been provided below:
- LPL (China): 4 seeds
- LCK (Korea): 4 seeds
- LEC (Europe): 4 seeds
- LCS (North America): 3 seeds
- PCS (South East Asia): 2 seeds
- VCS (Vietnam): 2 seeds
- CBLOL (Brazil): 1 seed
- LJL (Japan): 1 seed
- LLA (Latin America): 1 seed
- LCO (Oceania): 1 seed
- TCL (Turkey): 1 seed
That being said, it is now time to provide information on the seeds that will take part in the play-in stage from every region. The seedings are as follows:
- LPL (China): 4th seed
- LCK (Korea): 4th seed
- LEC (Europe): 3rd and 4th seed
- LCS (North America): 3rd seed
- PCS (South East Asia): 2nd seed
- VCS (Vietnam): 2nd seed
- CBLOL (Brazil): 1st seed
- LJL (Japan): 1st seed
- LLA (Latin America): 1st seed
- LCO (Oceania): 1st seed
The seeds mentioned above will have to go through a rigorous qualification process. However, the seeds who will happily sit in the group stage of League of Legends Worlds 2022 are as follows:
- LPL (China): 1st, 2nd, and 3rd seed
- LCK (Korea): 1st, 2nd, and 3rd seed
- LEC (Europe): 1st and 2nd seed
- LCS (North America): 1st and 2nd seed
- PCS (South East Asia): 1st seed
- VCS (Vietnam): 1st seed
Pool-wise seeding at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Draw Show
As mentioned previously, there will be two sections in Worlds 2022, namely the play-in stage and the main stage. Thus, the pools will also be divided based on those two sections.
Play-in draw
The play-in stage at Worlds 2022 will have a total of 12 teams. This will primarily include the lowest seeded teams from the major regions and the first seeds from the minor regions.
- Pool 1: LPL4, LCK4, LEC3, PCS2
- Pool 2: LEC4, LCS3, VCS2, LJL1
- Pool 3: LCO1, TCL1, LLA1, CBLOL1
It is vital to clarify that during the draw, teams from one region will never be placed in the same group.
Group stage draw
As expected, the group stage for Worlds 2022 will have 12 teams as well. This will include the highest seeded teams from every region.
- Pool 1: LPL1, LCK1, LEC1, LCS1
- Pool 2: LPL2, LCK2, LEC2, PCS1
- Pool 3: LPL3, LCK3, LCS2, VCS1
Teams from the same region will never be pitted against one another in the same group, just like in the play-in stages.
Once the play-in stages are over, the qualified teams will be placed directly into groups (subject to regional restrictions). There will be no separate draw held for this.
The battle to lift the brand new Summoner's Cup at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to begin on September 29, 2022. The tickets for the same will be made available from September 8, 2022.