League of Legends Worlds 2022: Official dates, region-wise seeding, and more

Earlier today on July 21, 2022, Riot Games officially announced the dates and region-wise seeding for League of Legends Worlds 2022. This year, the tournament will be held in North America, with the inaugural game being held in Mexico City.

It is set to start on September 29, 2022, and the international tournament's champion will be crowned on November 5, 2022. Apart from that, this year, the tournament will have a live audience once again after a two-year break on account of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It is safe to say that the level of excitement surrounding the famed tournament will be even greater this year. The League of Legends World Championships is a celebration of the best teams and players that this game has to offer.

However, players enjoy it the most when they get to share the same experience with fans sitting right in front of them and cheering their names within a massive stadium.

Everything fans need to know regarding League of Legends Worlds 2022 including dates and seeding

Marc @Caedrel EUROPE GETS 4 SEEDS AT WORLDS THIS YEAR EUROPE GETS 4 SEEDS AT WORLDS THIS YEAR

As mentioned previously, League of Legends Worlds 2022 will start on September 29, 2022 and end on November 5, 2022. The exact dates for each phase of the tournament have been provided below:

Phase-wise dates for League of Legends Worlds 2022

Worlds 2022 will be divided into four stages, namely play-ins, group stage, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. The dates for each of them are:

Play-in : September 29-October 4 (Arena Esports Stadium in Mexico)

: September 29-October 4 (Arena Esports Stadium in Mexico) Group Stage : October 7-October 10 and October 13-October 16 (Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York City)

: October 7-October 10 and October 13-October 16 (Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York City) Quarterfinals : October 20-October 23 (Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York City)

: October 20-October 23 (Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York City) Semifinals : October 29-October 30 (State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia)

: October 29-October 30 (State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia) Finals: November 5 (Chase Center in San Francisco, California)

A total of 24 teams from across the world will be participating in the tournament, which means that the competition will be quite fierce. It is also vital to know the exact number of teams that will be taking part in the tournament.

Seeding for each region at Worlds 2022

Worlds 2022 will have teams from all across the world. However, not every region will get an equal number of slots. The decision on the total seeds that each region gets is based on their performance in previous international tournaments. Thus, the seedings are as follows:

LPL (China): 4 seeds

4 seeds LCK (Korea): 4 seeds

4 seeds LEC (Europe): 4 seeds

4 seeds LCS (North America): 3 seeds

3 seeds PCS (South East Asia): 2 seeds

2 seeds VCS (Vietnam): 2 seeds

2 seeds CBLOL (Brazil): 1 seeds

1 seeds LJL (Japan): 1 seed

1 seed LLA (Latin America): 1 seed

1 seed LCO (Oceania): 1 seed

1 seed TCL (Turkey): 1 seed

The LCL will be unable to participate this year, which is why their seed is being provided to the LEC on account of top-tier performances in past tournaments. Even then, not all teams will get to play for the group stages directly. That will depend on how the teams place in their regional Summer Split.

The remainder of the teams will have to go through the play-ins to qualify for the group stage. The teams going into the play-ins from every region are as follows:

LPL (China): 4th seed

4th seed LCK (Korea): 4th seed

4th seed LEC (Europe): 3rd and 4th seed

3rd and 4th seed LCS (North America): 3rd seed

3rd seed PCS (South East Asia): 2nd seed

2nd seed VCS (Vietnam): 2nd seed

2nd seed CBLOL (Brazil): 1st seed

1st seed LJL (Japan): 1st seed

1st seed LLA (Latin America): 1st seed

1st seed LCO (Oceania): 1st seed

Thus, Brazil, Japan, Latin America and Oceania will not have any teams who will get into the group stages directly. The remaining regions will have at least one team waiting in the main event. The seeds from every region getting to directly play the group stages are:

LPL (China): 1st, 2nd and 3rd seed

1st, 2nd and 3rd seed LCK (Korea): 1st, 2nd and 3rd seed

1st, 2nd and 3rd seed LEC (Europe): 1st and 2nd seed

1st and 2nd seed LCS (North America): 1st and 2nd seed

1st and 2nd seed PCS (South East Asia): 1st seed

1st seed VCS (Vietnam): 1st seed

Thus, LEC, despite having four teams, will not get the same benefit as LPL (China) or LCK (Korea), who get to have three teams in the group stages. Obviously, it is important to remember that China and Korea have won major tournaments like the League of Legends Worlds on a regular basis, which is why they get special preference.

Finally, tickets for League of Legends Worlds 2022 will be available shortly. Riot Games is expected to release relevant information in the coming days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far