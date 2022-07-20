League of Legends leaks suggest latest Steel Valkyrie and Dreadnova skins in future updates

Leaks regarding the next set of skins within League of Legends have started to surface within the community. Popular leaker Big Bad Bear has provided information on new additions to the Steel Valkyrie and Dreadnova skinlines.

Information regarding these new skins is currently available in the PBE (Public Beta Environment) database and the leakers found it while going through the same. However, just because the data is available in the PBE files does not mean the release of the skins is imminent.

They might not come out until very late in the year. The champions who are leaked to be part of the skinline have been provided below.

Champions expected to be part of the leaked Steel Valkyrie and Dreadnova skins in League of Legends

Steel Valkyrie and Dreadnova skins are quite popular within League of Legends in their current state. These skins work because female champions fall under the Steel Valkyrie banner and male champions fall under the Dreadnova banner.

The latest leaks suggest that Camille, Lux, Janna and Irelia will be part of the Steel Valkyrie skinline, while Nasus and Garen will be part of the Dreadnova skinline. The splash art of the skins is unavailable as the information is only available in the PBE database.

In any case, these Steel Valkyrie and Dreadnova skins are not new to the game. Currently, Miss Fortune, Renata, Kayle, Kai'Sa and Morgana are part of the Steel Valkyrie banner, while Darius and Gangplank are part of the Dreadnova banner.

The Miss Fortune skin that is part of the Steel Valkyrie skinline is of Ultimate rarity (the highest and costliest skin in terms of a rarity in League of Legends). A minimal number of Ultimate skins are available in the game, and Miss Fortune's skin is one of them.

It is unknown whether the new set of Steel Valkyrie and Dreadnova skins will have any Ultimate rarity or not. This is because the rarities of the skins are not mentioned in the PBE database.

However, there is one piece of information that fans might be interested in. The Janna skin has some mention of AI in the leaked database. Hence, fans have suggested that Janna's skin might be of Legendary rarity, though it is mostly speculation.

In any case, the release date of these skins is completely unknown. The Star Guardian event will continue in patch 12.14 as well. Hence, the latest that these Steel Valkyrie and Dreadnova skins can release is 12.15 or beyond.

