League of Legends patch 12.14 complete preview: All expected changes, release date, and more

League of Legends’ complete preview for patch 12.14 has finally been revealed, and it seems that Riot Games will implement a fair bit of meta updates next week.

This will be the last big patch before the 2022 Worlds Championship, which will then lead into the preseason stage, where Riot will again experiment with a plethora of changes.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Full patch preview.



We're going to be focusing on stability for the rest of the season (barring some crisis) to allow for players focusing on their ranked climbs and heading into Playoffs.



Some of the biggest highlights of patch 12.4 will be the nerfs that Enchanters will get. Picks like Yuumi and Seraphine have become quite challenging to deal with in Season 12. With nerfs to their kit and the enchanter items, they will be toned down considerably in the upcoming update.

Moreover, buffs will make their way to Teemo, Alistar, and LeBlanc, with nerfs hitting lane sustain items like Health Pots, Corrupting Potions, and Biscuits.

Dissecting League of Legends patch 12.14

It’s important to note that while this is a full preview of the upcoming patch, Riot will first test these changes out in the League of Legends PBE server. Hence, the changes mentioned here may not entirely reflect on the official update that’s due next week.

1) Champion buffs

Pantheon (Jungle)

Q damage to monsters: 70% >>>105%

Jarvan IV

Q bonus AD Ratio: 120% >>>140% – E Cooldown: 12 >>>12-10

Teemo

Mana Regen per Level: 20 >>> 25 – R Range: 400 / 650 / 900 >>> 600 / 750 / 900 – RAP Ratio: 50% >>> 55%– R Mana Cost: 75 >>> 75 / 55/35

Alistar

Q Mana Cost: 65-85 > 55-75 - Q Cooldown: 15-11 > 14-10

LeBlanc

Base Mana: 334 > 400 — Mana Per Level: 50 > 55 - W Damage: 75-215 > 75-235

Varus

Base AD: 59 >>> 62

2) Champion nerfs

Sivir

Q Bugfix: Cast time 25-18 >>>.25-.10 - W Minion Damage: 80% >>> 65% — W NEW: Bounces last-hit minions that are left at <15 HP)

Yuumi

E Heal AP Ratio: 35%> 30%

Seraphine

W Shield AP Ratio: 35%>25% — W Heal AP Ratio: 0.6% missing HP per 100AP >0.4% missing HP per 100AP

Gnar

Base HP: 580 >>> 540 — HP Regen per Level: 1.75 >>> 1.25

Zeri

Right Click no longer deals 60-150 (+18% AP) damage to enemies below 35% health – Right click now executes enemies below 60-150 (+18%) health R On-hit Damage: 10/15/20 (+15% AP) >>>5/10/15 (+15% AP)

Renata

Base HP: 595 > 545 – Base AD: 51 > 49

3) Champion adjustments

Wukong

Base HP Regen: 2.5HP per 5 > 3.5HP per 5 – P Health Regen Per Stack: 0.5% max HP >>> 0.35% max HP

Aatrox

Health Per Level: 104 > 114 — E Healing: 18-26% >18-24% - R Healing: 25-55%> 25-45%

Rhaast

Health Per Level: 99 > 109 — Passive Heal: 25-35% of damage dealt to champs > 20-30% of damage dealt to champs

Janna

E Bonus Heal/Shield Power: 20%> 15% — E Shield: 65-165 > 75-175 - R Heal/s: 90-200 (+45%AP) > 100-200 (+50%AP)

4) System nerfs

Challenging Smite

Damage Reduction: 20%>>> 10%

Sunfire Cape

Base Immolate Damage: 12-30 (+1% bonus health) > 15 (+1.5% bonus health)

Chempunk Chainsword

Total Cost: 2600 > 2800

5) System adjustments

Changes to Dragon Durability / Individual Rewards

League of Legends patch 12.14 is expected to go live next week, i.e., July 27, 2022. Apart from the abovementioned updates, it’s also likely to bring the second set of Star Guardian skins, Elemental Dragon changes, and more system updates.

