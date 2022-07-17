League of Legends nerfs to Health potions and Biscuit Delivery will punish losing lanes even more post patch 12.14

Health potions and Biscuit Delivery are two major sustainability tools in League of Legends getting nerfed with patch 12.14. The developers claim this change will help bring more balance to the game, especially during the laning phase.

The problem is that these changes will be a nightmare for the losing lanes within League of Legends. Lanes consistently getting harassed and suffering from poke damage will have to practically run away, making the game state really awkward.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Healing outlier nerfs, pro bloodiness changes, GP nerf to top end barrels and our regular balance changes (with focus on Pro meta) are coming to 12.14.



It'll be the last set of major changes sans World's balance and we'll be otherwise stabilizing + moving everyone to Preseason

It seems Riot Games is trying to help the winning lanes scale even faster with the changes above. However, this is something that might make team fights less valuable due to the farm discrepancy between the two sides within the summoner's rift.

Healing item changes targetted towards balance in professional games within League of Legends

Before proceeding, it is vital to look at the exact changes being brought along with League of Legends patch 12.14 in terms of healing items. The changes are as follows:

Health Potions

150 Healing >>> 120

Refillable and Corrupting Potions

125 Healing >>> 100

Biscuit Delivery

Restores 10% Health/Mana >>> 8%

Increase Max Mana 50 >>> 40

Manaless Health Restored unchanged

Now, based on the changes being introduced, it will make sense that the solo-queue will not be affected as much. This is because, in an average solo-queue match in League of Legends, players are not that good at micro-managing healing potions.

Therefore, losing lanes often get bulldozed by the opposition, and the game ends. However, in the case of professional matches, that is not the case.

This is especially true after the durability update, where users in the losing lanes use their health potions optimally to gather as much farm as possible.

Tim @TheTruexy Some Heal/Shield adjustments for champs/systems were added to PBE. These aren't all the changes we're planning for 12.14 and future patches. Some Heal/Shield adjustments for champs/systems were added to PBE. These aren't all the changes we're planning for 12.14 and future patches.

The problem is that with the nerfs to these healing items, losing lanes in professional games will suffer massively. This is because the gamers will heal a lot less, forcing them to return to base or suffer a dive by the enemy jungler or the midlaner.

The worst part is that poke teams will be able to get massive advantages in the lane and gain early tower plates, thereby accelerating the gold lead massively. This will mean that teams winning lanes will get their mythic items quicker, making it difficult for the losing team to fight for a comeback.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon @_Beora While Dragon reward is being buffed, we're also increasing the required time investment which should increase teams' abilities to either mount a successful contest or trade sides and get a dive/Herald trade -> dive off. Open to hearing suggestions on alternate ways of solving tho @_Beora While Dragon reward is being buffed, we're also increasing the required time investment which should increase teams' abilities to either mount a successful contest or trade sides and get a dive/Herald trade -> dive off. Open to hearing suggestions on alternate ways of solving tho

If the losing team gets consistently pushed out of the lane or dies 2 or 3 times to the enemy jungler, then late-game team fights will become redundant. In fact, the match might not even proceed to the late game unless the team that got those early laning advantages makes serious mistakes.

The toplane will probably be affected the most, as in the botlane, champions like Nami, Soraka, and Lulu will be able to keep the ADC healthy in a losing matchup. Even then, playing against champions like Ezreal, Pyke, Zeri, Seraphine, and Xayah will be highly loathsome due to the healing item nerfs.

Tellement Doux @VeryDoux @RiotPhroxzon But how am I suppose to deal with vayne/akshan top now second wind is divided by 2 and potions is reduced? @RiotPhroxzon But how am I suppose to deal with vayne/akshan top now second wind is divided by 2 and potions is reduced?

Fans are unhappy with this, even though it primarily affects the professional scene. Maybe the League of Legends developers will make a few changes based on PBE feedback.

Nevertheless, it is essential to remember that this is the final major patch update until Worlds 2022.

Therefore, the key changes featured here will define the meta during the World Championships. Hence, if the changes remain as they are, professional League of Legends will look a lot different for the next four months.

