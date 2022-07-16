Major support item nerfs set to arrive in League of Legends' PBE, healing and shielding take massive hit

Healing and shielding are two crucial areas that League of Legends has been trying to balance ever since patch 12.10. However, it seems that none of the changes so far were able to make any major impact on the game.

Champions like Soraka, Sona, and Yuumi still felt extremely strong, which led to players getting furious within the game. Hence, the developers dropped some major nerfs to some of the strongest support items in League of Legends' PBE on July 15, 2022.

These changes are set for the patch 12.14 which will release on July 28, 2022. During this time, the developers will listen to feedback from the community and make further changes, if necessary.

All support item changes set for release in League of Legends patch 12.14

Before moving any further, it is important to go through all the major changes that the support items are set to receive in League of Legends with patch 12.14.

Support item nerfs

Forbidden Idol

Heal and shield power reduced from 10% to 8%

Ardent Censer

Heal and shield power reduced from 10% to 8%

Mikael's Blessing

Heal and shield power reduced from 20% to 16%

Redemption

Heal and shield power reduced from 20% to 16%

Moonstone Renewer

Heal and shield max stacks reduced from 5 to 4 (max heal and shield power reduced from 25% to 20%)

Staff of Flowing Water

Heal and shield power reduced from 10% to 8%

Support champions that have healing and shielding capabilities are extremely powerful in the game right now. This primarily includes champions like Seraphine, Lulu, Karma, Soraka, and other enchanters who can be very strong in any given scenario.

However, once players buy these powerful support items that further enhance their healing and shielding, the champions become even more difficult to deal with in a game. In fact, a single Soraka can be the difference maker if she consistently heals her team and helps them fight, despite the enemy team being superior in every regard.

Naturally, many League of Legends players get infuriated when all the farming and lane advantage goes to waste simply because there is a healer who can get all the champions back to full health with a simple click of a button. Thus, Riot Games has decided to take this very seriously.

Nevertheless, fans are not very happy with the nerfs that have been brought forth to the PBE. League of Legends players feel that Seraphine, Yuumi, and Nami need major nerfs, as tampering with the support items will simply make the game even more imbalanced.

