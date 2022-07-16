League of Legends PBE patch 12.14 cycle champion updates: Yuumi and Sivir nerfs, Wukon changes, and more

A few champion updates have already made their way to the League of Legends PBE for the patch 12.14 cycle.

Riot Games will look to introduce a fair bit of champion balance updates for the upcoming patch. However, the developer will test them in the PBE server before shipping them with the official update.

For now, changes have hit certain champions and items, with Sivir and Yuumi being one of the biggest highlights. Additionally, a fair bit of balance tweaks have also made their way to Wukong, Janna, and Aatrox, with multiple support items also having their sustain considerably reduced.

Listed below are all the champion and item updates that have made their way to the League of Legends PBE patch 12.14 cycle.

League of Legends PBE 12.14 cycle changes

Before moving on to the updates, it’s important to note here that the changes that have made their way to the League of Legends PBE test server are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the final patch that’s due to arrive in two weeks.

1) Champion updates

Wukong changes:

P regen per stack reduced from 0.5% max HP to 0.35% (max reduced from 3% to 2.1%)

R bonus AD ratio per second increased from 110% bAD to 125%

Yuumi nerf:

E heal AP ratio reduced from 35% to 30%

Sivir nerf:

W minion damage reduced from 80% to 65%

Kayn changes:

Health growth increased from 99 to 109

P healing reduced from 25% - 35% to 20% - 30%

Janna changes:

E shield increased from 65 - 165 to 75 - 175

E heal and shield power reduced from 20% to 15%

R heal per second increased from 90 - 200 + 45% AP to 100 - 200 + 50% AP

Aatrox changes:

Health growth increased from 104 to 114

E healing reduced from 18% - 26% to 18% - 24% (RE healing unchanged)

R increased heal reduced from 25% - 55% to 25% - 45%

2) Item updates

Forbidden Idol nerf:

Heal and shield power reduced from 10% to 8%

Ardent Censer nerf:

Heal and shield power reduced from 10% to 8%

Mikael’s Blessing nerf:

Heal and shield power reduced from 20% to 16%

Redemption nerf:

Heal and shield power reduced from 20% to 16%

Moonstone Renewer nerf:

Heal and shield max stacks reduced from 5 to 4 (max heal and shield power reduced from 25% to 20%)

Staff of Flowing Water nerf:

Heal and shield power reduced from 10% to 8%

League of Legends patch 12.14 is expected to go live on July 27, 2022.

